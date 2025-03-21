‘The Summer Hikaru Died’ anime release window, cast, plot, trailer, and more

The Summer Hikaru Died will finally be granted an anime adaptation. Despite its bright visuals, the story doesn’t chronicle an uneventful summer in the Japanese countryside.

It’s not a typical, innocent love story, even if Yoshiki does have a crush on Hikaru. No, you should expect horrors of eldritch proportions in this upcoming Netflix series. The manga is distributed by Kadokawa and is slated to end at volume 10. So far, six have been published.

The Summer Hikaru Died series ought to quench your thirst for Dandadan, but it’s much less comedic and more unsettling. Horror during the fall season is overrated anyway. Striking fear into viewers’ hearts during the sunniest time of the year is a sneak attack nobody would expect, and that makes it all the more fun.

The Summer Hikaru Died release window

Cygames Pictures, the studio in charge of the anime’s production, announced that The Summer Hikaru Died will be released in the summer of 2025 on Nippon Television in Japan. The series will subsequently be distributed worldwide via Netflix this year, though an exact release date is unknown.

The Summer Hikaru Died cast

The English voice cast of the anime is also yet to be announced. We do know that, in the Japanese version, Chiaki Kobayashi will be lending his voice to Tsujinaka Yoshiki, one of the story’s protagonists. Meanwhile, Shuichiro Umeda will be playing the role of Indou Hikaru.

The Summer Hikaru Died plot

The upcoming anime’s trailer features two friends—Yoshiki and Hikaru. Both young men discuss what they’ll most likely do after they graduate high school. It seems like a typical conversation between two young adults until Yoshiki realizes that the boy he’s talking to may not be Hikaru. This was confirmed when the fake Hikaru begged Yoshiki not to tell anyone else that he had replaced his friend.

This sequence of events perfectly lays down the plot of the series. Yoshiki and Hikaru are childhood friends. Hikaru went missing in the mountains six months earlier.

Although he mysteriously returned, strange incidents occurred in Hikaru and Yoshiki’s small, rural village. But perhaps the more horrific bit in this story is that someone else has essentially body-snatched Hikaru. The best question to ask is not who, but what, exactly, replaced Hikaru. Eek!

