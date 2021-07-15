The Suicide Squad First Reactions Sound Like We Have a Hit on Our Hands

The Suicide Squad first reactions are here, and it sounds like this movie is going to be a banger, from its action to its stars and more. And honestly, it’s made me even more excited to watch this movie, no matter how weird and wild it looks. (Looking at you, Starro.) Because at first, I was just watching for more of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. Now, I want to know more about who Idris Elba, Alice Braga, John Cena, and David Dastmalchian are about. Hell, I even want to know more about King Shark, the scariest looking member of this squad.

Before I let you dive into the first reactions, it’s important to note that there’s a noticeable lack of women of color covering The Suicide Squad. And like we talked about before when it came to Wonder Woman 1984, you do a disservice to your movie if you don’t include WOC in your review circuit. These voices are important, and I would love to hear from a WOC when it comes their thoughts on the roles played by Viola Davis, Alice Braga, Mayling Ng, and others.

Until that happens, we’ll always have a skewed and not realistic perception of movies where they are analyzed from a select group of perspectives instead of all of them. And yes, all of them are important and deserve the time to shine as a means of understanding each other’s experience. Plus, who wouldn’t want to geek out and see a property we like from a different angle? I know the geek in me would be absolutely down. And I hope you are too!

The Suicide Squad is as funny, irreverent and violent as promised.

What I liked best, though, was its heart. Gunn really balances the silly and the serious in a way that the two compliment each other really well. I dug it. Also? King Shark RULES. pic.twitter.com/QgzSqwxY8C — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 15, 2021

I have seen THE SUICIDE SQUAD and it has made me love * rats

* polka dots

* Fernet

* the name Milton in ways I did not anticipate or imagine — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) July 15, 2021

The Suicide Squad is all kinds of kick-ass. Exactly the kind of clever fun we’ve come to expect from James Gunn, mixed with some fantastic brutality and excellent twists and turns. Hard to even name a standout in the ensemble because everyone is just wonderful. Get excited! pic.twitter.com/ajZjKi5faZ — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) July 15, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad is a gory & explosive time that perfectly encaptures the chaos & violence of the source material. The cast is excellent together and there’s never a dull moment. Unexpected & fun, one of DC’s best. pic.twitter.com/4LXhNjBo7m — Film Poser™️ Gabriela🌈 (@gaby_burgos27) July 15, 2021

just watched the suicide squad. a thrilling, colourful. and adventurous experience with some iconic and not-so-iconic DC characters that truly lives up to the title. highly recommended! #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/wz8avdcvJV — AP (@cinnamonpepsi) July 15, 2021

So this skeptic loved #TheSuicideSquad. It is balls to the wall *bonkers* in very entertaining ways. i.e. If you’re wondering whether James Gunn and that super rad @SuicideSquadWB cast would truly go there w/ the material & the R-rating, indeed they DO. pic.twitter.com/hQoGljScTx — Kara Warner (@karawarner) July 15, 2021

Any doubts you might have over #TheSuicideSquad will vanish after the outrageous opening. It’s a violent, hilarious and unpredictable blockbuster, and everyone will have their own favourite from the terrific cast. It’s just so entertaining that you’ll want to see again instantly. pic.twitter.com/kI8YjqZdsw — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) July 15, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad an action-packed fun time full of wittiness. A perfect chaotic cast ensemble. It’s gory, entertaining & a wild ride. Definitely a step-up from the first one. pic.twitter.com/yfTsX6zm0Y — Film Poser™️ Sofía🌻 (@ana_sofia53) July 15, 2021

I recently got to see #TheSuicideSquad on @IMAX, which was an ill experience. @JamesGunn took full advantage of that hard R, delivering a big bad of MADNESS that’s the most James Gunn film I’ve ever seen. The best choice for a @SuicideSquadWB film, IMO. pic.twitter.com/LTsApE2lnK — KHAL ME IF YOU GET LOST (@khal) July 15, 2021

Got to see @JamesGunn #TheSuicideSquad tonight! A hilariously violent and heartfelt story that’s surprising in all the right ways. Enjoyable for everyone — hardcore DC comics fans and newbies alike. Go see this movie. — Vanessa Armstrong (@vfarmstrong) July 15, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad is an epic all out war movie that demands to be seen on the big screen. Gunn does it again with a hilarious cast of oddballs and under used comic characters. Big laughs, bigger action. DC has another winner on its hand. pic.twitter.com/zogxvQAZo3 — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) July 15, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad is probably the wildest, wackiest, bloodiest comic book movie I’ve ever seen. Very clear they let James Gunn run wild and not hold back. Definitely gives Harley one of her best scenes period. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) July 15, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad is complete mayhem. Similar themes and heart to Guardians, but tonally much more similar to Gunn’s pre-Marvel work (it’s real bloody). Hilarious, but be warned: the emotional stakes are real. It’s not the care-free romp the trailers promise. — Christopher Gates (@ChrisWGates) July 15, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad is chaotic as fukkk… but that’s something you should expect from a film about criminals. Margot Robbie is hilariously delicious in her role. David Dastmalchian is the MVP. It is A LOT to take in. It’s also super violent, but it works. pic.twitter.com/eqXHV9MV7x — Laura ลอร’า 劳拉 (@lsirikul) July 15, 2021

The Suicide Squad hits theaters August 6, 2021.

(image: Warner Bros.)

