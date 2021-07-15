comScore Suicide Squad First Reactions: Sounds Like a Hit!

The Suicide Squad First Reactions Sound Like We Have a Hit on Our Hands

Live fast, die clown.

By Lyra HaleJul 15th, 2021, 3:46 pm
 

The Suicide Squad poster.

The Suicide Squad first reactions are here, and it sounds like this movie is going to be a banger, from its action to its stars and more. And honestly, it’s made me even more excited to watch this movie, no matter how weird and wild it looks. (Looking at you, Starro.) Because at first, I was just watching for more of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. Now, I want to know more about who Idris Elba, Alice Braga, John Cena, and David Dastmalchian are about. Hell, I even want to know more about King Shark, the scariest looking member of this squad.

Before I let you dive into the first reactions, it’s important to note that there’s a noticeable lack of women of color covering The Suicide Squad. And like we talked about before when it came to Wonder Woman 1984, you do a disservice to your movie if you don’t include WOC in your review circuit. These voices are important, and I would love to hear from a WOC when it comes their thoughts on the roles played by Viola Davis, Alice Braga, Mayling Ng, and others.

Until that happens, we’ll always have a skewed and not realistic perception of movies where they are analyzed from a select group of perspectives instead of all of them. And yes, all of them are important and deserve the time to shine as a means of understanding each other’s experience. Plus, who wouldn’t want to geek out and see a property we like from a different angle? I know the geek in me would be absolutely down. And I hope you are too!

The Suicide Squad hits theaters August 6, 2021.

(image: Warner Bros.)

