The Suicide Squad Red Band Trailer Delivers King Shark Deliciousness

The Red Band trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has launched, and honestly, the DC fan in my heart is full of excitement.

From the horribly beautiful mind of @JamesGunn, #TheSuicideSquad hits theaters and @HBOMax August 6. Watch the Official Red Band trailer now, ❤️ to subscribe, and be among the first to receive content up until release! pic.twitter.com/O4fw1pbvXO — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) March 26, 2021

We don’t get much plot from the trailer. It really is a lot of vibes, and honestly, that’s fine. I want vibes. Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is finally sporting her trademark red and black, which makes my heart sing. John Cena is serving stick-up-his-ass-alpha-white-man with Peacemaker, and Idris Elba as Bloodsport not only looks hot, but also seems to be having a great time. I almost didn’t recognize Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, but his character looks a lot more chill than the milquetoast lad we saw in the previous movie. Plus, Oscar-winner Viola Davis is flexing as Amanda Waller.

However, there is one MVP, and that is Sylvester Stallone as King Shark.

King Shark is eating people. King Shark is tearing people apart. King Shark is being a shark who is king. We love it.

The story is apparently about Task Force X being sent to the South American island of Corto Maltese to destroy Jotunheim, a Nazi-era prison and laboratory which held political prisoners and conducted experiments. Well damn, that’s intense for a DC movie, but it is rated R, and I’m always gonna be pro-watching people kick the ass of Nazis.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to be released theatrically (and on HBO Max) by Warner Bros. Pictures in the United States on August 6, 2021, and I cannot wait. DC is right now dealing a strong hand, and I’m looking forward to seeing what comes next. Considering the first Suicide Squad movie was already pulling from Gunn’s Guardian vibe, he is now going to do it legitimately.

Speaking of that Suicide Squad, there is a #RestoretheAyerCut hashtag going around, and I’m already sighing deeply about that. David Ayer has spoken about the studio stepping on his toes when it comes to film, but as someone who has watched a lot of his other films, other than the R-rated change, there wasn’t much about Suicide Squad that makes me think it would be better if Ayer had more control.

Let us just move forward and stop going back. The Suicide Squad will have a chance to make some really interesting stuff happen, and if DC continues to be comfortable with R-rated films, that will already give it an interesting edge over Marvel.

What did you all think of the trailer? Does it make you excited for The Suicide Squad and this new era of DC?

