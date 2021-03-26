The Suicide Squad’s King Shark, the Big Boy of Our Dreams

I should start this off by saying that I have a debilitating fear of sharks, to the point where I cannot shut my eyes in a body of water without having a panic attack about them. I hate them and I always have, and they terrify me. So imagine my shock when I saw King Shark in the trailer for The Suicide Squad and instantly decided that that is who I have chosen to love.

Not to mention the fact that the Italian Stallion himself, Sylvester Stallone, is playing him.

Steve Agee did the physical work for the movie.

That’s right, weirdos, @TheSlyStallone is the voice of King Shark, but they were worried that Sly wasn’t physically ripped enough so I came in to spend 5 months on set fuckin’ shit up! pic.twitter.com/8uGOXI37Lm — Steve Agee (@steveagee) March 26, 2021

But look, we just want to all love him.

This is now a King Shark stan account pic.twitter.com/wEZQ8MWWNc — Super Yaki (@SuperYakiShop) March 26, 2021

King Shark isn’t a new character to the live-action world. He’s been on The Flash, and he’s also recently been on the animated show Harley Quinn. So we’re all getting our fill of King Shark. But seeing him sitting in a theater and asking about his hand? Or ripping a man in half? Saying “nom nom” before eating some guy? How can you not love him?

(I mean, sure, eating a guy or ripping him in half could stop you from loving King Shark, but not for me. He’s just a big ol’ boy trying to live his life.)

ANYWAY LOOK AT HIM.

The Suicide Squad trailer but it’s focused only on King Shark pic.twitter.com/TkzuZGQ7Zy — Luke (@qLxke_) March 26, 2021

king shark is a baby shark pic.twitter.com/XIimdE25kO — joao 🌱 (@kewanobi) March 26, 2021

Protect King Shark at all costs pic.twitter.com/OeRaxapzgT — Jay (@jayspatrol) March 26, 2021

no thoughts just chonky king shark pic.twitter.com/lqLY9uFYTH — 👑 #1 King Shark Simp 🦈 (@Croc_Block) March 26, 2021

if King Shark dies in The Suicide Squad i will not be a happy camper and i will make it my goal in life to create the King Shark Cinematic Universe where he never dies and lives happily and peacefully after eatint everyone who dislikes him — Luke (@qLxke_) March 25, 2021

Is it weird that I feel the need to protect this shark man? Can’t wait to unpack that. Anyway, thank you to King Shark for helping me get over my lifelong fear of sharks. Can’t wait to try to watch Jaws and start crying again.

