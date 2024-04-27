Here’s When You Can Watch’The Rookie’ Season 6 Episode 7

Nathan Fillion’s police procedural The Rookie, season 6 episode 7, is confirmed to release on April 30, 2024. The synopsis suggests that the episode will follow the officers in the search for two missing teenagers, while Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Harper (Mekia Cox) look for the ideal nanny.

The episode is titled “Crushed” and follows episode 6 “Secrets and Lies,” in which viewers saw John and Celina hunt down a vindictive escapee. Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy’s relationship deteriorated and Bailey pushed for a baby despite triggering a traumatic response linked to her past. The season will conclude with 10 episodes, with the finale’s release date not set yet.

Nathan Fillion portrays the titular role of rookie cop John Nolan, LAPD’s oldest inductee, who closes down his construction business in Pennsylvania to join the police force at 45 years old. The show follows Nolan’s adventures as he learns the tricks of the trade on the move, balancing his professional life with his personal life. Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin Jr., Mercedes Mason, Melissa O’Neil, Afton Williamson, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Jenna Dewan, and Shawn Ashmore star in key roles across the six seasons.

The show is the second collaboration between Fillion and Alexi Hawley, who worked on Castle (2009-2016) together. Hawley was the co-showrunner and executive producer on Castle, and now calls shots on the ABC police drama. The show has been praised for its depiction of American police, with Fillion singled out for his performance. A spin-off of the show titled The Rookie: Feds was commissioned and aired for a season, but was canceled in the wake of the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The show was inspired by the real-life story of LAPD officer William “Bill” Norcross, who left his printing business in Pennsylvania to become a cop in Southern California. He serves as an executive producer on the show and also appeared in an episode in uniform (“The Checklist” season 1, episode 19).

The Rookie airs on ABC on Tuesdays at 9:00- 10:00 PM ET, with new episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day.

