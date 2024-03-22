Things Are Looking Grim on ‘The Rookie’ Ahead of Season 6 Episode 4

The Rookie is coming. And after six seasons, he really shouldn’t be a rookie anymore. If he’s not violating people’s First Amendment rights based on vibes alone by this point, I don’t think that he has much of a future in the force. Maybe they’re saving that for episode 4?

What’s “The Rookie” about?

The Rookie is about a small-town boy (not born and raised in South Detroit) who has big Los Angeles dreams. Unlike other L.A. hopefuls with movie star aspirations, John Nolan wants one thing only: to be an LAPD officer. The only problem? He’s not a boy anymore. Already in middle age, he’s the oldest rookie on the force, leading his superiors to meet him with skepticism. Can he really do it? Is his hip gonna give out while chasing a perp? What if he forgets where he put his gun? Like that Texas school superintendent who left his piece in an elementary school bathroom? Speaking of bathrooms, even if his heart can handle the rigorous demands of the force, can his bladder keep up?

When does episode 4 air?

Episode 4 of season 6 of the ABC series, titled “Training Day,” will air on Tuesday, March 26th, 2024. After a deadly assault, Officer Nolan isn’t sure if he’s ready to continue with the high-stress situations that a TV cop has to deal with on the daily. Meanwhile, his team is closing in on a deadly serial killer with a penchant for pentagrams. Maybe it’s a case of mistaken identity with a geometry aficionado? I think not.

(Featured Image: ABC)

