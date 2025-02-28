The Oscars might be setting Gal Gadot up for an uncomfortable moment

Everyone eagerly awaits the Academy Awards, set to take place this year on March 2, 2025. Normally, viewers root for their favorite actors and movies to win one of those coveted Oscar trophies. This year, however, social media users are instead hoping Gal Gadot is served an awkward moment during the prestigious award show.

Recommended Videos

The Wonder Woman actress is included in the list of presenters for the Oscars. There are 23 award categories in total. Although Gadot is confirmed as a presenter, the category she will be presenting is still unknown. Social media users, particularly on X, are hopeful she will host the Best Documentary Feature Film award segment, specifically because of the film No Other Land, which was produced and filmed by a Palestinian-Israeli collective and showcases the struggles of the Palestinian people, including the destruction and displacement they faced before and during the war.

So, why would any of this rouse any uncomfortable feelings from Gal Gadot? The actress herself served in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) for two years as part of a mandatory requirement. Additionally, Gadot has openly expressed support for Israel after the October 7, 2024, attack launched by Hamas, which resulted in brutal retaliation and the ongoing destruction of Palestine and its people. She wrote in an Instagram post, “I stand with Israel [and] you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!” While she briefly dedicated her social media page to Israeli hostages, people criticized her for not speaking up enough about the atrocities and war crimes committed against Palestinian civilians.

Praying for an awkward moment

Social media users online hope that Gal Gadot will announce No Other Land as the winner—if she does indeed present the Best Documentary Feature category—as an act of karmic retribution. One of them writes, “We are manifesting a No Other Land win harder than we ever were.”

(X/@doinkpatrol)

Another X user threw in a prayer and said, “Allah, you have the chance to do the funniest thing.”

(X/@DirgeNowitzki1)

Meanwhile, another X user swore they’d never talk poorly of the Oscars ever again if Gadot presents the award and the film is victorious. “I will never talk sh– about the Oscars again if the funniest thing that could happen does happen.”

What is No Other Land about?

No Other Land is a documentary by Palestinian activist Basel Adra and Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham. It details Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and showcases how Palestinian homes are bulldozed and Israel’s urban planning is weaponized for gentrification. Abraham told Al Jazeera Plus that he started researching the illegal bulldozing of Palestinian homes after witnessing it happen himself.

Aside from creating a potentially awkward and hilarious award show moment, the film is worthy of attention and critical acclaim.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy