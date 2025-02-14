The Next ‘A Quick & Easy Guide’ Installment Is All About Healthy Relationships (Exclusive)

Oni Press’s educational, award-winning A Quick & Easy Guide series will get a new installment this winter, and it’s all about healthy relationships. Cartoonist Mariah-Rose Marie (Be Gay Do Comics, Cook Like Your Ancestors) will pen the new book, which takes place in a fictional, multicultural neighborhood called Sun Heights where, Marie says, “everybody is going through something.”

A Quick & Easy Guide to Healthy Relationships joins series titles They/Them Pronouns, Queer & Trans Identities, Sex & Disability, Consent, Asexuality, and Coming Out. It offers tips for creating and reenforcing positive patterns in all relationships, including platonic, romantic, familial, professional, and communal, while still prioritizing personal health and safety. Rose provides information on how to communicate and uphold boundaries, have hard conversations, and strengthen bonds, all within the framework of Sun Heights and featuring anthropomorphic animal characters ala Bojack Horseman and Tuca and Bertie.

(Oni Press)

“It’s full of relatable little stories of drama, humor, heartbreak, and healing, with a feel somewhere between Richard Scarry’s Busy Busy Town and MTV’s ‘Downtown’,” Rose says. “People of all ages and upbringings will be able to finish this book with insight on how to be more thoughtful and caring with ourselves, and therefore, with those around us too. It feels like the perfect moment to be sharing this book, and I can’t wait for folks to have it in their hands!”

The Mary Sue can exclusively reveal a first look at Rose’s guide to Healthy Relationships, seen below.

(Oni Press)

(Oni Press)

(Oni Press)

(Oni Press)

A Quick & Easy Guide to Healthy Relationships will be available on December 2.

