‘The most ugly Valentine card ever’: The White House’s X account is slammed for an offensive Valentine’s Day post

Valentine’s Day is a holiday that celebrates all kinds of love, from romantic to platonic—that is, of course, unless you are president Donald Trump or part of his administration.

On Cupid’s big day, the official White House X account posted a virtual Valentine’s Day card that threatened immigrants. The e-card is so abhorrent it almost feels fake or satirical, but sadly, this hatred is America’s current reality.

The internet was appalled by this real-life meme and quickly took to the comments to make their voices heard. As one user wrote, “Maybe the most ugly valentine card ever.” Ugly in more ways than one.

The card prominently features Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan. Trump created this new role in the White House for Homan, so it does not have the traditional cabinet chain of command as he reports directly to the President. Homan was also not required to be confirmed by the Senate.

Homan brings with him years of experience in immigration law enforcement. He came out of retirement to serve under Trump a second time. During the first Trump administration, he was one of the creators of the family separation policy. He also worked on Project 2025, the infamous conservative plan to reshape the federal government that Trump claims he isn’t following.

It is safe to assume that Homan will be instrumental in attempting to carry out the promised mass deportations Trump wants to see happen. Other government officials, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are making sure their constituents know their rights. The house member held a live webinar on Tuesday, February 12, to educate the public about what to do if they encounter Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

This did not go over well with Homan, who appeared to threaten AOC during an appearance on Fox News. “Impediment is impediment, in my opinion,” he explained. He has promised to go after not only undocumented immigrants but also those who stand in the way of his and Trump’s heinous goals.



“I sent an email to the Deputy AG today,” Homan stated. “Is that impeding our law enforcement efforts. If so, what are we going to do about it? Is she crossing the line? I’m working with the Department of Justice to find out … maybe AOC is going to be in trouble now.”

Ingraham: You got AOC putting out a webinar to help illegals avoid apprehension



For her part, AOC doesn’t seem to be worried about his threats. “MaYbe shE’s goiNg to be in TroUble nOw[.]” Maybe he can learn to read. The Constitution would be a good place to start,” she quipped back on X. She wasn’t having any of his shenanigans and would certainly disapprove of the White House’s deplorable Valentine’s Day card.

