‘He shouldn’t be proud of this’: Trump framed his mugshot in the White House, and the internet disapproves

Imagine being a felon. Now imagine being proud of being a felon while you hold the highest office in the country. Congratulations, you’re President Donald Trump, who has a framed photo of his mugshot outside the Oval Office!

On X (formerly Twitter), Pop Base posted a side-by-side of Trump’s mugshot and the cropped version of the photo in the White House with the framed shot in the background. Gauche.

Even worse, it’s not just an image of his mugshot—it’s the New York Post cover page that featured the mugshot! I did some digging because I just couldn’t believe it, and yes, The Post confirmed it with a series of images from AFP and Getty. I don’t know why I continue to be shocked as things like this keep happening.

X user duo covers commented under Pop Base’s post, saying, “He shouldn’t be proud of this.” Agreed.

Unfortunately, Trump does not possess an ounce of critical thinking and will continue to act in ways to “own the libs.” If the disgusting White House “Valentine’s Card” shows us anything, it’s that not a single person in Trump’s inner circle truly cares about this country. He’s proud to be a felon, full stop, and his supporters are proud of it, too.

However, let us just take a moment to think. If any other president had done this, there would be outrage, and not just from the general public. Scratch that, it wouldn’t even be allowed. I suppose this is what happens when you get rid of every dissenter and surround yourself with only your yes-men.

One X user responded with a callback to Trump’s much-debated and promised-but-not-yet-delivered price cuts, writing, “He’s doing everything but lowering the price of eggs and milk.” So true. When is that going to happen again? Surely, Trump didn’t lie. He would never!

Really looking for an alternate timeline right about now

We have to sit and chew over this development, though. We are now at a point in our history as a country where our president is not only a felon but is putting the cover of a magazine that showcases his status as a felon on prime display. Eventually, like a weed, Trump’s vanity and lust for power is going to choke out what bit of rationality is left within the White House.

