The Most Popular Party Game of the 2020s (So Far) Is Getting a TV Show From ‘Infinity Train’s Creator

Remember Infinity Train? Remember how great it was? Remember the absolute travesty of its cancellation? In case your memory needs jogging, Infinity Train takes place on an endless train, which picks up passengers who have unresolved emotional issues. Once aboard the train, each passenger has to confront and resolve their unprocessed pain and anger before they can leave. Each car contains a weird and fantastical environment, from a kingdom of corgis to a giant ball pit, and everyone’s progress on resolving their issues is quantified by a glowing number on their wrist.

This series was, to use the technical term, SO GOOD. You could binge a whole season as easily as popping a handful of M&Ms into your mouth. Each protagonist was deeply likable and believable. Every storyline was engrossing, sometimes even heartbreaking (don’t talk to me about Tuba, just don’t, I can’t handle that conversation). The series was an fascinating way to explore issues like grief and trauma, and it was a ton of fun to watch.

If there was any justice in the world, Infinity Train would still be going strong. However, we’ve got something almost as good: according to Variety, Owen Dennis, creator of Infinity Train, is now in charge of a CBS adaptation of Among Us.

In Among Us, the online party game that came out in 2018, you have to find a shapeshifting alien imposter among your crew, and stop them from killing everyone. The game is known for its iconic character design and fun gameplay (especially if you’re the imposter).

(Innersloth)

Can Among Us be adapted into a series that’s as fun to watch as the game is fun to play? That remains to be seen, but the series is in good hands so far. Part of the genius of Infinity Train was the simplicity of its premise: once you’re on the train, you have to confront your issues before you can get off. That premise led to all sorts of thought experiments and plot twists, like characters increasing their number count by doubling down on destructive habits, or the denizens of the train revealing rich inner lives of their own.

There’s no release date yet, since development hasn’t begun, but I can’t wait to see what Dennis does with Among Us.

(via Variety, featured image: Max)

