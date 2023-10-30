Where and How To Get Your Paws on ‘The Marvels’ Popcorn Bucket and Flerkitten Cup

In less than two weeks, The Marvels will premiere in theaters. That means we need to start scoping out where and how to get our mitts on the special Marvels-themed popcorn buckets.

If you’re going out to a movie, theater popcorn is a must have. That buttery smell is just too irresistible. Over the years, theaters have gotten even smarter about exploiting our need for the salty snack. Now they put it in movie-themed buckets that our nostalgic selves cannot resist. How cool was the 20-sided die for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves? Several movie theaters also went all out for Barbie-themed stuff.

The Marvels is the next big film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing together three heroes we have seen previously, but this is the first time they are working together. Captain Marvel, Photon, and Ms. Marvel have to figure out why their powers are deeply connected; they switch places anytime their powers are activated, and it’s becoming a problem. Based on the trailers and behind-the-scenes footage, we will also be getting a lot more flerken action. Of course, this momentous occasion marks the need for a souvenir popcorn bucket.

Where to get The Marvels popcorn bucket and cup?

Select AMC theaters will have a Marvels popcorn bucket. It looks like a pink fleshy egg sack, totally cute. When it opens, there is a baby flerken cup inside! The cat-like aliens with tentacles are the perfect thing to celebrate this movie. The cup just looks like a cute little kitten that has a straw poking out of the center of its head. It’s the only way to enjoy a beverage while watching The Marvels. Each pink popcorn bucket has a different-looking flerken inside. It’s a surprise every time you buy one! Most look like regular kitties, but one is a rare gold color.

Higher. Further. Flerkitten! AMC just sent us the new Flerkitten popcorn and cup collectible, only available at #AMCTheatres. #TheMarvels arrives in theaters November 10. Get tickets now!?https://t.co/o2Tri0NlWo pic.twitter.com/4cyK2vxS0q — Fandango (@Fandango) October 24, 2023

The bucket and cup are both equivalent to a large size. For the combo, AMC is charging $39.99 plus tax. Are they overpriced pieces of plastic? Yes. Does that mean I won’t buy one? No, I need that flerken cup in my life right now. The Marvels, and the flerken cups, will be in theaters on November 10.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

