‘The Marvels’ May Give Fans Exactly What We Want in at Least One Way

There is less than a month left until The Marvels hits theaters. The movie, which was originally planned for a release earlier in the year, will bring together Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Photon for the first time. This week, Disney released a short featurette with some behind-the-scenes interviews and bits of the movie not yet seen in trailers. The trio form an unlikely team, with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) as the reluctant leader. We also saw the unfettered enthusiasm of fangirl turned hero, Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). It looks like we’ll be seeing more of Photon’s (Teyonah Parris) powers as she slides into her superhero persona.

The featurette also showed something I’ve been crossing my fingers to get more of.

Of course, I’m talking about Flerkens.

Captain Marvel’s best friend/pet, Goose, may look like a cuddly kitty, but she’s an alien. Flerkens look like Earth cats and have much of the same temperament. They have human-level intelligence. The thing that sets them apart is that they have pocket dimensions inside of their bodies and can release tentacles from their mouths.

Goose saved the day in the first Captain Marvel movie, to the surprise of Captain Marvel and Nick Fury. She’s also the one that caused Nick Fury to lose an eye. So you can’t have anything featuring Captain Marvel without Goose. In the limited footage from The Marvels, we’ve seen Goose several times.

Goose flies on Captain Marvel’s back through space, and Ms. Marvel is shocked to see Goose in action. But it looks like Goose won’t be the only Flerken this time. In several scenes in the featurette, there are loads of kittens running around. I have a sneaking suspicion they aren’t kittens, but in fact, baby Flerkens.

I have so many questions! Where did these baby Flerkens come from? Are they Goose’s babies? Can I have one or five? Will they unleash little tentacles to defeat villains? We’ll have to wait until the release of The Marvels to find out more about these adorable Flerkens.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

