‘The legend of the 24 gifts’: How a rage bait troll sent TikTok spiraling over 24 Angel Tree tags

A potential rage bait troll caused a stir on TikTok over Angel Tree tags and unintentionally actually helped raise awareness on the platform for the initiative.

For those unfamiliar with Angel Trees, it’s a program started by The Salvation Army and Walmart to provide Christmas gifts to children in need. Children accepted into the program write lists, which are then put as tags on Angel Trees at select Walmart locations. Those wishing to give gifts select a tag from the tree at their local Walmart, shop for the gifts on the wishlist, and then send them to the Salvation Army to distribute to the children. The program started in 1979 and has provided millions of gifts to children. Not everyone knows the program, though, so some creators had the idea to spread awareness about it on TikTok.

There aren’t many ways the Angel Tree program can go wrong, considering it’s voluntary. Participants usually know what the program entails, and shoppers have a list to follow. However, humans being humans and all, there’s always a chance someone will grab too many tags for show or have the grand idea to give their Angel Tree kid a Bible or something instead of what they asked for. People will likely think twice about forgoing Angel Tree protocol, though, after the 24 Angel Tree tags scandal.

Recently, dozens of viral videos cropped up with people slamming the “24 Angel Tree tags” mom. The scandal started when TikTok user Zee (a.k.a. She Write Black) shared a video detailing Angel Tree protocol. In the video, she slammed people who cross out barcodes and write “donated” on items because they’re concerned about returns or who plan on gifting cheap toys or hand-me-downs. The whole purpose of the initiative is to give children something they might not otherwise get and to help them believe in the magic of Christmas. The thing about Angel Trees is that people can see what’s on the tags and can choose not to grab them if it’s too expensive, so there really shouldn’t be a whole lot of situations where someone ends up with a list they can’t afford.

Her video was passionate and clear-cut, which is why users’ jaws dropped when they saw one comment under the video. A now-deleted account named THISTRANSMAMA commented that she and her daughter had grabbed 12 tags each and were making “handmade gifts” for the kids. Zee wasted no time responding to the comment, calling the user “Self-centered and egregious.” She emphasized there’s nothing wrong with handmade gifts, but there is a time and place for them. If one can’t afford to buy the things on the children’s wishlist, they simply shouldn’t take a tag. Taking a whopping 24 tags away from people who may have been able to buy the actual items on the list and sending the children some homemade crafts is outrageous.

The story gets worse, though. In response to Zee’s video, THISTRANSMAMA commented that she would just throw the tags in the garbage because of the backlash. This comment immediately mobilized all of TikTok. Users began making videos questioning how someone could be so cruel as to throw away 24 Angel Tree tags because of a temper tantrum. Many users also reiterated the point of Zee’s original video, which is that Angel Tree tags are not about the giver. They’re not so the giver can feel good about themselves or get attention. They’re about the kids and giving them the most magical Christmas possible. The claim of handmade gifts was outrageous, but the thought of taking tags off a tree to throw away is unfathomable.

@jaydeeeerb Like we can all agree that taking 24 angel tree tickets and not buying anything off their list and instead making handmade items is wrong, right? #angeltree #17diapersmom #24ticketsmom ♬ original sound – ???♡︎???????????

However, many have come to believe that the original post was simply rage bait. Users began stating that the account frequently made outlandish comments and videos that seemed to be ragebait. Even Zee made a video titled “The legend of the 24 gifts,” in which she acknowledged that the commenter was likely an “incel” trolling TikTok. The fact that the username identified the user as trans also adds to the likelihood that someone was trying to stir transphobia. Still, since the user deleted their account, it’s hard to confirm whether or not the 24 Angel Tree tags existed.

@jess.d.sunshine Original —> @Zee!!!! @Zee!!!! Im not going to make a rage bait post but it really is tempting ♬ original sound – Jess Sunshine

The 24 Angel Tree Tag saga did have an unintended positive effect. The viral videos addressing the scandal received dozens of comments from people inspired to participate in the Angel Tree program. One user pointed out that people can send money and donations directly to their local Salvation Army without taking a tag and instruct these resources to go to the children who didn’t get gifts or didn’t get what they asked for, with some commenters indicating they’d go this route. On top of that, The Salvation Army has measures in place to check that gifts are appropriate or to add to a child’s gifts if they received too little. Between the donations and protocol, there’s hope that if any child was given homemade crafts or had their tag thrown away, they’ll still have something to open on Christmas.

Whether the 24 Angel Tree tags mom exists or not, she unintentionally raised a lot of awareness for Angel Trees and ensured all of TikTok would learn what you should and shouldn’t do regarding the program.

