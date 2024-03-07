‘Haikyu FINAL’ Had Better Be Available on Netflix, or Else

I’m not threatening Netflix, but they better make Haikyu FINAL available for streaming when it comes out. I won’t be ready to watch at the cinema because I’ll be sobbing all the way to the time skip. Nobody dies at Haikyu except Daichi! (This is a joke, you all know this.)

We’ve waited since 2020 for a new season, but we’re getting two movies to conclude the best anime volleyball series. Haikyu FINAL will take place after the events of Haikyu: Battle of the Garbage Dump. There is no release date for both Haikyu FINAL and Haikyu: Battle of the Garbage Dump for Netflix yet, so we’ll have to hold on for now.

After Nekoma and Karasuno settle the score, a new challenger will rise against the winning team.

But the most poignant part of Haikyu FINAL would be the time skip. We’ll get to see who went on to become pro volleyball players after high school. Not everybody would play volleyball professionally after high school, but there’s something tearjerkingly nostalgic about seeing all the characters become successful and live happy lives.

If you’re a manga reader, you already know how everything ends. That doesn’t mean you’re not also still waiting for the rest of the manga to be animated. Many fans argue that two movies won’t be enough to animate the rest of the manga, but we’ll take what we can get to see our boys fulfill their dreams.

