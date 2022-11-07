The ‘Glass Onion’ Trailer Takes Benoit Blanc on a New Kind of Mystery (And He Hates ‘Clue’?!?!)

Benoit Blanc is back. Rian Johnson’s Knives Out franchise has brought fans back into the murder mystery through cases with Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc, and while the 2019 film Knives Out was a pretty cut and dried murder mystery, this new trailer for Glass Onion is giving a bit more of what to expect from Johnson’s second film in the franchise.

The new trailer dropped, and with it came some context for the film. For the most part, we knew that a group of friends who liked puzzles were involved, and why Benoit Blanc was there was beyond me. But from the trailer, it is clear that he was invited on their “murder mystery” weekend prior to it turning deadly.

We get to meet Miles Bron (Edward Norton) as he embarks on a trip with this friends to solve his “murder.” The trick is that he’s not really dead, and he even tells Duke Cody (Dave Bautista) that he’s not going to play dead all weekend long. This is all before someone seemingly really dies and Blanc goes from enjoying a fun weekend to working.

We get to see a bit more of the personalities of the all-star cast that Johnson has gathered together for the sequel. Outside of Craig, Norton, and Bautista, the cast includes Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madeline Cline, and a sea of rumored appearances that will have you on the edge of your seat.

God how I love the Knives Out franchise

Johnson spoke with Entertainment Weekly for the release of the film and gave us some insight into the future of the Knives Out franchise, saying, “I wanted to establish right off the bat that every single [Knives Out movie] is going to be a very different animal. Each one of them must have its own reason for being and its own theme. It’s not just repeating a formula, but using this genre to create a whole new formula every time. Sometimes with series or sequels, it can become weird, stratified, fossilized from the previous movies. The fun thing to me is genuinely creating something fresh and new.”

As someone who is going to get a tattoo inspired by the magnifying glass from Knives Out (that is also a staple for my other favorite detective, Sherlock Holmes), this trailer and series means the absolute world to me. And I was afraid for Glass Onion at the start, not because I don’t trust Johnson—I do very much—but because Knives Out was so good that I wondered how he could possibly bring that murder mystery tone to a new story and keep the tales of Benoit Blanc going.

Luckily, this trailer (and the sea of positive reviews I’ve seen coming out of film festivals for the movie) have made those fears non-existent. It’s so incredibly fun from just the trailer alone, so why wouldn’t I trust that the movie is just as fascinating?

You can see Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in theaters (briefly) on November 23 for a week, and then the film will hit Netflix on December 23.

(featured image: Netflix)

