Theo James Enters the Criminal Underworld in First Teaser for Netflix’s ‘The Gentlemen’

The Gentlemen universe is expanding with Netflix’s new spinoff TV series of the same name. Meanwhile, based on the show’s first teaser, it is shaping up to be quite a Guy Ritchie-esque crime drama.

Ritchie’s involvement in the series marks a rare foray into the small screen for the English film writer, director, and producer. Ritchie originally wrote, directed, and produced The Gentlemen with the aid of Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, and Bill Block. The film premiered in 2020 and boasted a star-studded cast, including Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Jeremy Strong, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Hugh Grant, and Michelle Dockery.

The Gentlemen is a comedy crime film that is crude, complex, and enormously entertaining. It follows Michael “Mickey” Pearson (McConaughey), a drug dealer who has built a cannabis empire in England. However, when he decides to sell his business and settle into a quiet life with his wife, Rosalind (Dockery), countless foes and even backstabbing friends wish to get their hands on his business. What follows is a bonkers and brutal battle for his empire filled with murder, blackmail, bribery, and every manner of British gangster shenanigans.

The Gentlemen received largely positive reviews from audiences for the performances of the star-studded cast, Ritchie’s directing style, and the complex, humorous overarching criminal plot. Before the end of 2020, it was reported that Miramax TV was developing a TV show spinoff of The Gentlemen. Two years later, Netflix nabbed the distribution rights, setting things in motion for its release. Here is everything we know about The Gentlemen TV series so far.

Netflix drops the first action-packed teaser for The Gentlemen

Although The Gentlemen is getting closer, it still doesn’t have a confirmed release date. However, it is slated to arrive sometime in March of this year. The first teaser trailer promises that the show is “coming soon.”

Ritchie’s creative influence is very evident in The Gentlemen teaser as it is reminiscent of the British gangster films on which he has essentially built his filmmaking career. As expected, the teaser suggests that the show will have the same tone and feel as its predecessor with the Shakespearean dialogue, well-tailored fashion, thrilling action, and outlandish criminal plot. Theo James also looks posh and deadly in the teaser, raising excitement for his lead role in the spinoff.

Who stars in The Gentlemen?

The Gentlemen TV show is shaping up to have as impressive a cast as its predecessor. Theo James will lead the show in the lead role of Eddie Halstead. The English actor is best known for starring in the Divergent film series, as well as The Time Traveler’s Wife and The White Lotus. Meanwhile, he will be joined by Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass. Scodelario has starred in the Maze Runner trilogy, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

Joely Richardson, best known for The Sandman, will star in The Gentlemen as Lady Sabrina Halstead. Meanwhile, I Hate Suzie and Lovesick star Daniel Ings will portray Freddy Halstead, Eddie’s brother. Former professional soccer player-turned-actor Vinnie Jones has also joined the cast of The Gentlemen. He will appear in the series as a character named Geoff Seacombe. His appearance in the show will mark the second time he has worked with Ritchie, as he previously appeared in Ritchie’s crime drama Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Buffalo Soldiers and Kick-Ass 2 star Alexis Rodney has been cast as a character known only as Stevens. Meanwhile, The Mandalorian and Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito has also been cast in the series. While Esposito is most well known for his masterful villain roles, his role in The Gentlemen is undisclosed for now. Rounding out the cast are Max Beesley as Henry Collins, Shane Walker as Joey, Freddie Fox as Max Bassington, Ray Winstone as Bobby Glass, and Leah McNamara as Kellie-Anne Ward.

What is the plot of The Gentlemen TV series?

The Gentlemen will serve as a sequel to the 2019 film. It will explore what happens when Pearson’s weed empire falls into the hands of an unsuspecting son after inheriting his father’s estate. The series will explore how he undergoes taking charge of the criminal empire and the numerous plotting and conniving criminals who want Pearson’s business as their own. The official synopsis reads:

We meet Eddie Horniman as he inherits his father’s sizable estate… only to discover it’s part of a weed empire. Moreover, a host of unsavory elements of Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.

Will The Gentlemen (2019) cast and crew return?

None of the cast from the original film has been confirmed to appear in The Gentlemen series. However, given that the series directly ties into Pearson’s business, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him and several other cast members make cameos or guest appearances in the show. As for the crew, most of The Gentlemen‘s production crew has migrated to the series.

Ritchie will serve as executive producer of the series. He will also write and direct an undisclosed number of episodes. Before The Gentlemen, his only TV work had been on a 2007 TV film, Suspect, and serving as executive producer on the Lock, Stock… series in 2000. His decision to play a prominent role in The Gentlemen TV series shows his passion for extending the story. Upon The Gentlemen being greenlit by Netflix, Ritchie stated,

The world of ‘The Gentlemen’ is a little bit of me. I’m thrilled that with Netflix, Miramax and Moonage we have this opportunity to inhabit it once again. We’re looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast.

In addition to Ritchie, Atkinson, Davis, and Block will all be returning as executive producers for The Gentlemen TV series.

