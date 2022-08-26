Danny DeVito is iconic. Whether it is his hot take on the Supreme Court, the internet trying to manifest him the starring role in Detective Pikachu, or his hilarious acting as Frank on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, he’s just a legend. This week, he sat down with Wired to do one of their “Web’s Most Searched Questions” videos pertaining to the most searched questions about himself. If you haven’t watched it, check it out, because it’s hilarious.

Of course, DeVito’s fantastic work as the Satyr Philoctetes (a.k.a. Phil) in Disney’s animated Hercules was eventually brought up. The question asked if he would be reprising the role in the upcoming live-action reboot of the classic film, and he was just as excited about wanting to be the live-action Phil as I would be to see him play it.

Hercules Live!

Listen, it will be pretty hard to improve upon the perfection that is 1997’s Hercules. I am even more hesitant considering the lackluster feel of the live-action reboots that we have seen from Disney so far. Back in June, they announced that Guy Ritchie had officially come on board to direct the film. Ritchie previously directed the live-action Aladdin movie that some consider the “best” (I use the term loosely) of Disney’s recent live-action remakes.

At this time, no casting has been confirmed for the Hercules update. Most of the characters in Hercules are so beloved that the casting will be very important. I mean, there is Hercules himself (please, please don’t cast Chris Pratt), snarky Meg (who is a princess in my mind), the Muses who narrated the story, and Hades (every girl’s dream BFF). And then there is Phil, Hercules’s trainer who helped mold him into a hero. He even sang a song about it.

During the Wired video, the question “Will Danny DeVito be in the live-action Hercules?” came up, and DeVito said he was the live-action Hercules. He added, “If they don’t put me in that, they don’t have a hair on their ass.” Now I am not entirely sure what that means, but I one hundred percent agree. DeVito is Phil, and that’s the end of it.

