Want To Delve Into Historical Fiction? If You Like ‘Shōgun,’ Try These 10 Shows

Shōgun is only four episodes in, and yet, it has viewers enrapt. Fans have fallen in love with the action, thrilling drama, and beautiful storytelling and visuals of the show, so as you wait between episodes, here are some other dramas you may enjoy.

The historical fiction series has so far been praised by audiences and critics alike for the sheer scale of its storytelling, as well as depicting the richness of Japan’s historical culture and chess-like political machinations of the time. It has become a huge success for FX and Hulu, becoming one of the most streamed shows between February 26 and March 3, pulling in over 9 million views in the first six days it was released.

Historical dramas are popular when done well, with viewers enjoying escaping from the current political nightmare we are living in to observe ones of the past instead. You can’t say humans are inconsistent. Shōgun delivers across the board, with stellar visuals, storyline, and performances, which is the reason it has been such a smash hit.

If you are enjoying Shōgun, here are some other shows that may appeal to you.

Marco Polo

If we follow the trend of Europeans finding their way into noble houses in Asia, then Marco Polo is an obvious choice. The drama adapts the real story of a Venetian merchant Marco Polo (Lorenzo Richelmy), who traveled along the Silk Road through Asia and ended up in the court of Kublai Khan (Benedict Wong), the fifth Great Khan of the Mongol Empire.

There are many parallels here between the story of Marco Polo and Shōgun’s John Blackthorne (based on William Adams), as both come to find themselves gaining influence and power despite being outsiders. Where it differs is the reception, with the first season not quite hitting it off with critics, unlike Shōgun. The second season picked up somewhat, but the series was cancelled by Netflix.

Vikings

If historical drama with battles, alliances, and betrayal is your thing, then Vikings is another strong contender. Here we leave Asia and head westward to look at the historical retelling of a legendary Viking, Ragnar Lodbrok, a famous figure in Norse lore. Much as James Clavell’s Shōgun novel is based on real historical events, so too is the Vikings series, following the stories of Lodbrok, his family, and his descendants.

The series received favorable reviews overall, though when compared against giants such as Game of Thrones, some critics felt it fell short. One element that did work in its favor was that, unlike Game of Thrones and other such dramas, Vikings didn’t fall into the trap of over-utilizing gratuitous nudity or violent sex scenes. You can watch the full series on Amazon Prime Video.

Tokyo Vice

Tokyo Vice takes us back to Japan, though in a period much closer to our own, as the show is set in 1999. Based on the real-life events of journalist Jake Adelstein, the show delves into the murky waters and power struggles of Tokyo’s organized crime gangs, otherwise known as yakuza. Much like Blackthorne, Adelstein is a foreigner finding himself amid Japan’s powerful players, utilizing his foreignness as a way to gain access into the world of crime.

The show is a beautiful watch, full of intrigue and danger, as well as a more accurate portrayal of modern Japan than many other shows and films have managed in recent years. Tokyo Vice has been praised by critics and stars for a stellar cast, including Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe. It’s currently nearing the end of its second on HBO Max.

Blue Eye Samurai

Still in Japan, we are moving into the world of animation now with the 2023 release of Blue Eye Samurai. We follow the story of Mizu (Maya Erskine), a talented samurai who presents as male but is, in fact, a woman of mixed-race ethnicity who must hide her gender and telltale blue eyes as she sets off on a quest for revenge against her unknown father.

Despite being undermarketed by Netflix, this stunning show was a massive crowd-pleaser. Like Shōgun, this series is another wife and husband team creation, with Amber Noizumi and Michael Green at the helm. The show was beautiful to watch, rich in culture with an engaging story that kept us all hooked from beginning to end. A second season is thankfully on the way, with the first already available on Netflix.

The Hollow Crown series

One writer who wrote about royal history and political machination better than almost anyone else is Shakespeare. The bard wrote and rewrote English (and European) history in many of his plays, none more famous than the Henriad, which includes Richard II, Henry IV Part One, Henry IV Part Two, and Henry V.

The plays were adapted for the screen by the BBC and follow the rise of England’s kings, with England’s acting nobility stepping into the iconic roles, including Ben Whishaw, Jeremy Irons, Tom Hiddleston, Rory Kinnear, Simon Russell Beale, and Julie Walters.

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan

If Shōgun has you interested in the history and lore of Japan’s fabled samurai, then you may wish to watch Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan. This documentary looks at the history of Oda Nobunaga, one of the three “Great Unifiers” of Japan, along with his former student Tokugawa Ieyasu (on whom Shōgun‘s Lord Toronaga is based). The documentary interweaves drama and narration to show the rapid changes Japan underwent before the Edo period.

If Shōgun has inspired in you an interest in Japan’s history and celebrated figures from this period of time, then this documentary on Netflix could further your education.

Yasuke

Another animated series, Yasuke, is yet again based on historical events, but rather than a white European landing in Japan, it is a man of African origin. The series lends a much more fantastical element to history, infusing it with magic and advanced technology. Here, Yasuke (Lakeith Stanfield) is a legendary ronin known as “Black Samurai” and works against the forces of darkness to free Japan.

Created by LeSean Thomas at Japan’s famed MAPPA studio, the series is a genre mash-up, weaving history and fantasy against a soundtrack that fuses Japanese percussion, African percussion, and hip-hop elements. The series is available to watch on Netflix.

Rome

Another historical drama, Rome was critically praised, at least for its first season, which won numerous Emmys. The show aimed to be historically accurate to the events as they occurred when Rome transitioned from a republic to an empire. Though it followed the stories of many real historical figures, the focus was on two soldiers named Lucius Vorenus and Titus Pullo, whose lives intertwined with key historical events.

Though the first season was met with praise, the second season failed to impress in the same way, and given how expensive it was, it was canceled. You can now find it on Amazon Prime Video.

Giri/Haji

This BBC drama sees Japanese Detective Kenzo Mori head to London to search for his brother Yuto, who was thought to be dead. The series delves into the criminal world of both Tokyo and London as Kenzo works to avoid gang wars in both countries. With twists and turns aplenty, this thriller combines familial obligation with sex and crime in what critics consider to be an artistic and bold take on the genre.

Another bilingual drama, Giri/Haji (Duty/Shame) looks at the clash of cultures as well as the concepts of loyalty and morality when faced with obligations towards your family and society. The series was met with overwhelming positive reviews and can now be found on Netflix

Pachinko

One immediate similarity between Pachinko and Shōgun is that Anna Sawai does a phenomenal job in both. This series also looks at the clash of cultures as it follows the story of a Korean family in Japan over four generations, showcasing the hardships they face due to Japan’s often extreme anti-Korean sentiment. Though the drama is fictional, the author of the book it is based on, Min Jin Lee, heavily researched the subject, interviewing dozens of Zainichi (foreigners living in Japan) Korean women, interweaving their lived experiences into the show.

The series is considered one of Apple+’s best and explores the recent history between Japan and Korea in a raw and honest way. A second season has been greenlit.

