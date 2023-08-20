More fantasy adventure is on the way as The Dragon Prince has been renewed for season 6. In fact, fans of the show can anticipate two more seasons of the hit animated series before it reaches its conclusion. The series was performing so well that after just three seasons, Netflix made the move to greenlight seasons 4 through 7 all at once. Meanwhile, with the streamer dropping season 5 several days early on its platform on July 22, 2023, fans are already looking ahead to season 6.

Over the past five seasons, viewers have watched as the main characters—Ezran (Sasha Rojen), Callum (Jack DeSena), Rayla (Paula Burrows), and Azymondias (DeSana)—grow into themselves and take on difficult quests and leadership roles while advocating for peace in Xadia. The series follows these half-brother princes, an Elvish assassin, and a dragon prince as they form an unlikely team to end the conflict between Xadia and the Human Kingdoms, which has been waging for a thousand years. Unfortunately, the war proves very complicated to end, even after Azymondias is returned to his home, sparking temporary peace.

Dark forces such as the traitorous Lord Viren (Jason Simpson) and the mysterious ancient Startouch Elf Archmage Aaravos (Erik Dellums) seek to continue pitting humans and Xadia against one another for their own interests. Needless to say, The Dragon Prince gang has a lot of work to do to save Xadia and the Human Kingdoms from the conflict, manipulation, and dark magic that threatens to extinguish them.

Season 6 should provide a lot of answers as it will likely start propelling the series toward its climax. Here’s everything we know about The Dragon Prince season 6 so far.

The Dragon Prince season 6 release window

The Dragon Prince season 6 does not yet have a confirmed release date. The seasons generally tend to release less than a year apart. If season 6 follows this pattern, it should arrive in either early or mid-2024.

The Dragon Prince season 6 cast

The main cast of The Dragon Prince is expected to return for season 6. This includes:

Sasha Rojen as Ezran

Jack De Sana as Callum and Azymondias

Paula Burrows as Rayla

Racquel Belmonte as Claudia

Jesse Inocalla as Soren

Rena Anakwe as Queen Janai

Erik Todd Dellums as Aaravos

Omari Newton as Corvus

Adrian Petriw as Commander Gren

Benjamin Callins as Terry

Nicole Oliver as Queen Zubeia

Luc Roderique as Karim

The only main cast member from the previous seasons not expected to return is Jason Simpson as Viren. At the end of season 5, Viren seemingly accepted his fate and passed away. While he has come back from the dead before, this death seemed fairly permanent, making it unlikely that Viren will make an appearance in season 6. Additionally, it remains to be seen if any new cast members will join The Dragon Prince in season 6.

The Dragon Prince season 6 plot

The Dragon Prince season 6’s plot is expected to follow the overarching storyline of the past two seasons, which concerns the mystery of Aaravos. The threat of the mysterious evil Startouch Elf has been hanging over the series since its beginning, manipulating events from the confines of his prison, promising Viren permanent resurrection, and heightening the conflict between the kingdoms. In season 5, the young heroes finally find the physical location of Aaravos’ prison, which bears the appearance of a pearl. Ezran has the pearl with him, seeming to end the threat of the elf’s escape.

However, there’s an ominous feeling that this is far from the end of Aaravos. He is a master of manipulation, and what exactly he is trying to do—or even wants—isn’t yet known. For all we know, he may have orchestrated the events to get his prison closer to the team. Meanwhile, Ezran securing the pearl is just half the problem; the other half is figuring out what to do with him. There is a discussion of a powerful artifact that could kill the elf, leading us to wonder if the team would actually reach this controversial decision in season 6 or if his manipulation and dark magic will result in the team potentially setting him free. Either way, we can expect the Aaravos’ storyline to continue in some form in season 6, and it’s highly likely he’ll mean nothing but trouble for the team.

The team could also face conflict with Claudia. Claudia is Viren’s daughter, who desperately tried to save him and was willing to free Aaravos to do so. She was stopped from freeing Aaravos by Ezran, Callum, and Rayla, leading to her father’s death. As a result, Claudia may be seeking vengeance or may even still be searching for a way to bring Viren back in season 6. Additionally, the Sunfire Kingdom is in disarray with Karim sparking a civil war against his sister, Queen Janai, which means trouble for Xadia. Between Aaravos, the Sunfire Elves, and Claudia, the team faces threats on multiple sides. It just remains to be seen which threat will take action first and which ones will be diffused.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

