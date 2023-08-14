Good News for ‘The Dragon Prince’ Fans

After Netflix surprised fans by dropping The Dragon Prince season 5 four days earlier than planned, fans may be wondering what’s next for the hit animated series. The Dragon Prince first arrived on the streamer in 2018 and has received comparisons to Avatar: The Last Airbender with its magical world of Xadia. In this world, six types of magic exist, coming from the sun, stars, sky, ocean, moon, and earth. However, when humans create their own form of magic, dark magic, it sparks a war between the Human Kingdom and Xadia. Meanwhile, the only hope for peace lies in the hands of an unlikely team from various kingdoms—royal half-brothers Ezran (Sasha Rojen) and Callum (Jack De Sana), Elvish assassin Rayla (Paula Burrows), and Azymondias (De Sana), the Dragon Prince.

Over five seasons, the group has shown quite a bit of growth. In addition to growing older, closer, and more powerful, they have also taken up leadership roles and personal missions to ensure peace. However, their quest is far from complete, as season 5 introduced a couple more obstacles to peace. Xadia is still facing threats from various kingdoms that are beginning to wear it down. Plus, there is the lingering threat of Aaravos (Erik Dellums) and chilling evidence that Xadia may still have yet to see what his overall endgame is.

With these loose ends and the enduring appeal of this fantasy world, can viewers expect more of The Dragon Prince in the future?

Will The Dragon Prince return for season 6?

(Netflix)

Fortunately, fans of The Dragon Prince can rest assured that the show is returning for a sixth season. The Dragon Prince was actually renewed for season 6 way back in 2020. Shortly after season 3 premiered, given the high success of The Dragon Prince, Netflix went ahead and greenlit four more seasons. Hence the show was confirmed to be continuing for a total of seven seasons. This means not only is season 6 coming, but a seventh season, as well.

However, season 7 will be the final season of The Dragon Prince. Considering how extensive the worldbuilding of Xadia has been, though, there’s a chance of the franchise living on after season 7, such as in a prequel series or even a video game adaptation.

While season 6 of The Dragon Prince is currently in development, it does not yet have a release date. However, considering that seasons have usually been released less than a year apart, it is likely that season 6 will arrive in early or mid-2024, with season seven likely to follow in 2025. So viewers can expect more of The Dragon Prince for the next two yearsm, and rest easy knowing the show will expand its adventure and receive a natural conclusion.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]