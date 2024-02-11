A Quiet Place: Day One has been slowly giving us looks into the new film in the world of A Quiet Place. And getting to see Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn facing off in the apocalypse at the start of it all!

John Krasinski, the same man who gave us Jim in The Office, helped give us A Quiet Place in 2018—a post-apocalyptic horror movie that didn’t do everything we’d normally expect from a horror film. While many scary movies involve flailing all over the place and screaming your ass off, this movie was, as the title suggests, quiet. It was a world where you couldn’t make any noise without dying. And horror fans became captivated by the performances, especially from Krasinski—who I never personally pictured in a horror movie, let alone co-writing and directing one.

The sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, arrived in 2020—with Krasinski returning to briefly star, write, direct and co-produce (he was working!). With other stories coming in the universe, we now got our first glimpse into Day One!

When can we head into the silence?

Right now, A Quiet Place: Day One is set to release on June 28th, 2024!

What’s the plot and who is returning in the cast?

In the trailer, it does seem to throw us right into the start of the invasion as the previous A Quiet Place movies have. With both Nyong’o and Quinn together in the midst of it, we don’t know much else about their dynamic but it is exciting to see a different look into this franchise.

Who is behind the film this time around?

Michael Sarnoski is directing Day One so we do have a different lens on the franchise!

More details to come as we get closer to the release date, but for now, it’s worth getting excited over this potentially terrifying new chapter in the Quiet Place universe.

