Hugh Jackman Shows Off the ‘Deadpool 3’ Facial Hair We’ve Been Waiting For

2023 has been torturous for Deadpool fans, with production on Deadpool 3 pausing for several months due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Now, though, Hugh Jackman has given fans a sign that filming is back underway.

Jackman is reprising his role of Wolverine for Deadpool 3, which will see him team up with the titular potty-mouthed merc (Ryan Reynolds). Jackman and Reynolds first announced the team-up in a video Reynolds released in 2022, marking Wolverine’s seeming resurrection after his death in Logan, and his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After a few months of downtime during the strike, Jackman took to Instagram to post some tantalizing photos suggesting that filming was resuming. First, he posted a photo of himself and director Shawn Levy in a “very important production meeting” (i.e., cocktails).

That photo was exciting, but the next day, Jackman posted a photo of himself in which you can see his facial hair more clearly—and make out Wolverine’s iconic mutton chops. “Sporting the chops can only mean one thing,” Jackman wrote in the caption.

It looks like it’s official! Deadpool 3 production is back underway, and it’s only a matter of time before we’re reunited with two of our favorite Marvel superheroes.

What is Wolverine doing in Deadpool 3, anyway?

Caution: this section contains rumors that are potential spoilers for Deadpool 3.

Although Marvel, as usual, is being tight-lipped about the plot of Deadpool 3, the rumor mill has been working overtime.

We know that Deadpool 3 will be the first Deadpool film set in the MCU, which is currently in the middle of the Multiverse Saga. The existence of alternate universes gives both Deadpool and Wolverine an easy way into the MCU.

According to rumors, the plot of Deadpool 3 will focus on Deadpool running up against the Time Variance Authority, which, after the events of Loki season 2, will be putting together a team of the best superheroes across the multiverse. There are conflicting rumors about how exactly Deadpool and Wolverine will meet, with some claiming that Deadpool will meet several different variants of Wolverine, and others claiming that he’ll seek out Wolverine so that they can be friends. Set photos show Deadpool and Wolverine wandering a landscape that looks like the Void at the End of Time from Loki.

More recent rumors suggest that Deadpool 3 will serve as the lynchpin of the Multiverse Saga, acting as a lead-up to the climactic Avengers: Secret Wars.

The wait may not be over for Deadpool 3, but at least we’re not in limbo anymore! I’ve never been so happy to lay eyes on a pair of mutton chops.

(featured image: 20th Century Fox)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]