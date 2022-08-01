The CW’s ‘The Flash’ To End With Season 9, Final Episode Count Revealed

After nine seasons, the last of the OG Arrowverse, The CW’s The Flash, will end with 13 episodes, the shortest season of its run—a short sprint to the end for Barry Allen.

Gustin Grant has played the Scarlet Speedester, Bartholomew Henry “Barry” Allen a.k.a. the Flash, since 2013, along with Candice Patton as Iris-West Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost/Frost, Jesse L. Martin as Joe West, Tom Cavanagh as Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash and Harrison Wells, and Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe.

Right now, out of this original cast, only Grant, Patton, and Panabaker have remained full time. Jesse L. Martin is working on another pilot and is, according to Deadline, “committed to as many as five episodes of The Flash‘s ninth season.”

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle,” said series executive producer and showrunner Eric Wallace, says Variety. “And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make ‘The Flash’ such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.“

Apparently, The Flash series finale will end just weeks ahead of the Ezra Miller The Flash movie, which is literally the end of a great era and the beginning of a whole mess. I have been upset at the treatment of Candice Patton since the beginning, so I’m hoping that this finale season will give her all the amazing joy she deserves. I have been frustrated with the way that the show has dragged because it was such a huge part of my young adult life. They need to really bring something together to ensure that this show gets the ending it, and the non-racist fans, deserve.

The Flash and Riverdale are the two longest running CW shows, and they are ending. The hot girl mess era of the CW is gone, and I’m wondering what will come next.

(via Variety, featured image: Jack Rowand/The CW)

