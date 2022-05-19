After seven seasons, one of The CW’s biggest shows is coming to an end. Riverdale has joined the cancellation list, following the huge culling of shows that has taken place over the last few weeks. Created by Archie Comics’ chief creative officer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the show first premiered in 2017 as a darker and sexier incarnation of the Archie comic franchise and spawned two spin-offs (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Katy Keene).

While it started off strong, since its second season the show has been losing average viewers with a –20% drop during season five. Deadline shared the news earlier this morning with CW boss Mark Pedowitz saying, “seven years is the right amount.”

“I am a big believer of giving series that have had a long run an appropriate send-off. We had a long conversation with Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] yesterday and he is thrilled with the decision,” Pedowitz said. “We are going to treat the show in the manner it deserves. It’s been an iconic pop culture star and we want to make sure that it goes out the right way.”

Unlike other shows that were suddenly canceled, Riverdale will be allowed to structure a finale season that can give fans the content that they crave but also deliver some endgame relationship canon. Maybe a certain wlw ship can get back together and live happily ever after?

I have fallen off Riverdale, and while it has often given fun homages to other shows and movies, delivered (at the very least) interesting musical episodes, and can be lovingly described as giving “baby’s first Twin Peaks“—it also was part of The CW’s legacy of not protecting Black and Brown stars, and underwriting/underpaying them in comparison. If anything, the show did give us some fresh new young talent that I will be excited to see do other things.

(via Deadline, image: The CW)

