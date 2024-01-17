Yes, We Do Want a New Show with Noel Fielding and Hugh Bonneville, Thank You.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is a brand new show heading to Apple TV+ that is perfect for comedy fans. Mainly because it’s Noel Fielding leaving the tent of The Great British Bake-Off and heading to his comedic roots once more.

For those of us who grew up during the height of The Mighty Boosh, it’s nice to have Fielding back in the acting scene. The way that show had a hold on millennials all across the United Kingdom and even into the United States should be examined. Still, since then Fielding has become a bigger name through his comedic commentary and hosting job on The Great British Bake-Off and it has made me miss Fielding’s comedic side, which The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin will be a return to!

The new show, which stars Fielding and Downton Abbey‘s own (or Paddington’s dad if you rather) Hugh Bonneville, takes us back into the days of old and seems to be a hilarious take on history, giving us a fabricated story of Dick Turpin (a real life highwayman). What’s exciting is the show is coming out this spring and we have some new information about it!

When can we enjoy Fielding and Bonneville in action?

The exciting news is that the show is set to release on March 1st, premiering with two episodes and with new episodes dropping through March 29th. Which is part of the allure of Apple TV+ as a streaming platform. Their weekly release schedule still feels very much like part of the cable television mindset and works to keep the conversation going about their programs.

So knowing that throughout the entire month of March we’ll get to talk about The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is exciting!

Who is bringing The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin to life?

Along with Bonneville and Fielding comes a great list of comedic actors to tell the story (however false) of Dick Turpin! For fans of The Mighty Boosh, we get to see Michael Fielding in the show with his brother along with some of the best minds in comedy today!

The full cast includes Ellie White, Marc Wootton, Duayne Boachie, Tamsin Greig, Asim Chaudhry, Dolly Wells, Joe Wilkinson, Mark Heap, Geoff McGivern, Samuel Leakey, and Kiri Flaherty.

What to expect of the show

What is funny about this show thus far is that it makes it very clear that it is a “wildly absurd” look the life and adventures of Dick Turpin.

The show is described as follows: “In “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin,” Dick Turpin (Fielding) sets out on a journey of wildly absurd escapades when he’s made the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws — and tasked with outwitting corrupt lawman and self-appointed Thief Taker Jonathan Wilde (Hugh Bonneville). In this irreverent retelling set in the 18th century, Dick is the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship, and great hair. Together with his gang of lovable rogues, Dick rides the highs and lows of his new endeavors, including a brush with celebrity, all whilst trying to escape the clutches of the Thief Taker.”

We still have some time before The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin but still, this is exciting!

