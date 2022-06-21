Chances are, if you’re a fan of Stranger Things, you’ve seen the love that has surfaced online for Eddie Munson—and rightfully so. Played by Joseph Quinn in the series’ fourth season, Eddie is a character who just isn’t given any kind of credit for the kind of man that he is, and it makes us, as fans, instantly fall in love with him. And one of the first moments that he really shows just how much he cares has now been turned into … a remix?

Within Stranger Things, Eddie is what is affectionately known as a “super senior” in that he’s failed his senior year of high school a couple of times and is older than the rest of the characters, which makes it easy for everyone to blame him for a lot of things. So, when Chrissy, who he was helping by giving her some pot to calm her down, suddenly is standing in his trailer with her eyes rolling, he’s not exactly happy about what’s going on.

In the scene, Eddie is begging Chrissy to wake up and almost sings at her to wake up as he’s saying, “I don’t like this,” and so, it was honestly only a matter of time before the kids online (kids here being my fellow millennials who are all no longer kids) remixed it into a new hit. Yes, you read that right. Eddie begging Chrissy to wake up in Stranger Things is now a very popular song on TikTok and one that will not leave my brain alone.

So yeah, welcome to hell! Now you’ll be sitting somewhere and just start singing, “Chrissy, wake up. I don’t like this,” to no one in particular.

Twitter is filled with goners, too

No one could have predicted this, I don’t think, because the song is just a remix that has led to all of us collectively screaming about this song on Twitter—to the point where we all, in some way or another, are sharing the lyrics in tweets because, like, come on; we’re all suffering in this never-ending loop of “Chrissy, wake up. I don’t like this. Chrissy, wake up! Time to WAKE UP. Time to WAKE UP.”

CHRISSY WAKE UP🗣️🗣️ i dont like this😥😥 chrissy WAKE UPPP🗣️🗣️🗣️ time🕜 to wake👏 up👏 time🕜 to wake👏 up👏 can you HEAR ME👂 wake up chrissy🗣️‼️ I DONT LIKE THIS😣 CHRISSY WAKE UP‼️‼️‼️🗣️🗣️ — liv☆ (@livsdoodlez) June 17, 2022

And no, for real, we’re all struggling.

that fucking chrissy wake up song has been on running on loop in my brain for like three days straight im going insane — Viago’s toe (the real david jenkins) (@lonelycowboi) June 21, 2022

Some of us have even resorted to just sharing the meme again and again to try to infect others with the bop of the century.

hello yo chrissy time to wake up i don't like this chrissy wake up eddie munson reaction meme stranger things snapping fingers waving hand asleep pic.twitter.com/aOgYZeoc3c — 📂 (@eatheworldraw) June 13, 2022

Personally, I hope that all the Hollywood Chrises wake up each morning and listen to this as their alarm clock.

I hope Chris Pine, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt all tuck themselves into bed each night only to be awoken by the sweet sweet tunes of the Chrissy Wake Up remix from Stranger Things 4. — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) June 21, 2022

Now, the question is “Will part two of Stranger Things 4 give us another bop like ‘Chrissy Wake Up’ or are we going to just be in pain?” I guess we’ll have to wait and see. But at least we all know that it is time for Chrissy to wake up and also that we’re all stuck in this song loop together because there are worse places to be. Can the Hollywood Chrises let me know if they take this suggestion for an alarm clock, though?

(featured image: Netflix)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]