‘The Boys’ Star Erin Moriarty Quits Instagram After Megyn Kelly’s Bullying

Erin Moriarty, who plays Annie/Starlight on Amazon’s The Boys, has quit Instagram after former Fox News pundit and white supremacist Barbie Megyn Kelly accused her of having extensive plastic surgery.

Kelly made the accusations via her Sirius XM podcast The Megyn Kelly Show, where she targeted Moriarty and baselessly claimed she had an “addiction” to plastic surgery. Kelly’s fans quickly turned on Moriarty, flooding her social media accounts with nasty and harassing comments.

Erin Moriarty says she is leaving social media after receiving torrents of abuse following Megan Kelly falsely claiming that she has had plastic surgery.



“You've broken my heart. You've lost the privilege of this account. so, you can believe whatever you want. But there's no… pic.twitter.com/lT8h9aeYzV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 27, 2024

Moriarty posted a statement to her Instagram announcing she was deactivating her account. She wrote, “This is something I truly never anticipated writing. We’re all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things … To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner — to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified.”

Moriarty added, “This is becoming harassment. This is becoming false news … And I am horrified by the reaction, the reductive assumptions, and the aforementioned video that is a primary example of such harassment. It’s broken my heart. You’ve broken my heart. You’ve lost the privilege of this account. so, you can believe whatever you want,” she continued. “But there’s no excuse for these horrific allegations, the verbal abuse that I have had to delete, and the genuinely false information that is being used to perpetrate a message that is exhibitionist feminism. You don’t have to believe me when I say these videos are absolutely false but the way this has been spoken about, the way I have been spoken to, I will not accept.”

Moriarty finished her post by writing, “Shame on you Megyn Kelly. Shame on you, Fox News (Vought incarnate).”

Moriarty has since received supportive posts from co-stars Jack Quaid and Chace Crawford, as well as her many fans. This isn’t the first time Moriarty has been targeted by trolls, but it is the first time she’s been attacked by a mouthpiece with a large audience. Kelly, who is 53 years old, seems to think she has a right to bully anyone she wants. Perhaps she is just jealous of the actress, who is 14 years her junior. More likely, she is scrambling for relevance after getting fired from NBC for defending blackface. After all, it must sting to go from network news anchor to moderator of debates on a right-wing offshoot channel.

