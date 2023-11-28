Diego Luna & Gael García Bernal Will Executive Produce Spin-Off Series ‘The Boys: Mexico’

Amazon Prime Video has announced that The Boys: Mexico, a spin-off series of The Boys, is in the works. But perhaps more exciting than the new series are the men behind it: Mexican actors, producing partners, and close friends Diego Luna (Andor) and Gael García Bernal (Old, Mozart in the Jungle).

The duo broke onto the scene in Alfonso Cuarón’s critically acclaimed film Y Tu Mamá También in 2001, and have built careers working in both independent films and blockbuster productions. The Boys: Mexico will be co-showrun by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Blue Beetle). Casting and plot details are currently under wraps, but Luna and García Bernal may be appearing onscreen in minor roles. Both actors are already part of major genre franchises with Disney. Luna is best known for his role as Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the spin-off series Andor. And García Bernal recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jack Russell in the Disney+ Halloween special Werewolf by Night.

The Boys: Mexico will be the third spin-off series for the raunchy Amazon franchise, following the animated anthology series The Boys Presents: Diabolical and the college-set series Gen V, which has already been renewed for a second season. Season 4 of The Boys will be released sometime in 2024. Like many projects, season 4 was delayed as executive producer/series creator Eric Kripke didn’t want to premiere the series during the WGA strike.

The Boys is based on the best-selling comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, which debuted in 2006. The series quickly amassed a devoted fanbase thanks to its graphic violence, explicit raunch, and satirization of modern-day superhero culture and fandom. While the series takes aim at both DC and Marvel, it has developed into a razor-sharp indictment of the Trump presidency, with lead villain Homelander (Antony Starr) getting Trumpier with each season.

Amazon is quickly assembling a sprawling shared universe based on The Boys, which is one of the streamer’s most successful original series. The Boys is quickly shaping up to be a major superhero franchise, not unlike the very franchises it mocks. This kind of corporate synergy is right up Vought International’s alley.

(featured image: Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)

