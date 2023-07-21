The ‘Barbie’ Movie Has a Special Google Easter Egg and It’s Amazing

Happy Barbie day to all who celebrate. The movie’s day is finally here, and I don’t know about you, but I’m very excited to finally see it. I’m not the only one—Barbie has already won the most preview sales of the summer, besting Oppenheimer (obviously) but also Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and even that weird QAnon movie to the tune of $22.3 million. It’s almost as if when you make movies geared toward women with women in leading roles, the crowds come, but I digress.

My friends and I are planning a whole day around seeing the movie, including pink Barbie-inspired outfits, a Barbie-themed brunch before seeing the movie, and capping the day off with seeing the main event itself. We were shocked at how early shows were selling out, so good luck seeing the movie if you haven’t already bought your ticket for opening weekend!

Naturally, in anticipation of a whole Barbie-themed day, I took to Google to see the latest updates on the movie, and I was given a little treat as a result.

If you want to be surprised, go to Google now and type in “The Barbie Movie” or just “Barbie” if you want to see it for yourself. Here’s a direct link. Otherwise, spoilers below.

Here’s what you see on Google, I’ve made my own gif for posterity in case they ever take it down:

(screenshot)

How cute is that? Pink sparkle fireworks, and a pink page! You also get the same result if you search for “Ryan Gosling“, “Margot Robbie“, and “Greta Gerwig“, I did search “Issa Rae” and “America Ferrera” as well, but no pink sparkles, so it seems this is relegated to the two leads and the director of Barbie. I have no clue how long the extra-ness of these search results will last, so enjoy them while you can.

I know what you’re thinking and no, there is not a corresponding Oppenheimer special search treat. Good because that would be incredibly weird, and dare I say, distasteful.

This isn’t the only fun search result on Google, but it’s my favorite I’ve discovered so far. Some other fun results include: “Monica Geller” Courteney Cox‘s character from Friends, in fact if you search any of the characters from the show’s name, you’ll get a surprise; “The Mandalorian” everyone’s favorite Grogu starring vehicle; “cha cha slide” a song that I tend to hear only at wedding receptions (this one is gloriously silly if you click on the little sparkly microphone at the top of the page, you’re welcome in advance); and “The Last of Us” you know the hit HBO show based on the eponymous video game that is absolutely terrifying?!

I don’t want to go as far as saying Google has picked a clear side on the Barbenheimer battlefield, but well, the results speak for themselves, don’t they?

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

