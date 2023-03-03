How Old is Baby Yoda? Grogu’s Age, Explained

What was speculated to be a nostalgic cash grab has redeemed Disney’s Star Wars franchise. That’s right, baby, The Mandalorian is back. Pedro Pascal, AKA the internet’s favorite daddy, is back as Din Djardi, alongside his son, “Baby Yoda”—whose real name is Grogu.

The latest season of The Mandalorian sees Din and Grogu exploring the galaxy once again. As their adventures continue, and as we all fawn over Grogu’s cuteness once more, the age-old question arises once again: how old is Grogu, really?

Who actually is Baby Yoda?

First of all, why do I keep calling Baby Yoda “Grogu?” Well, that’s the actual name of the younger Yoda-like. In the first stretch of the show, Baby Yoda was referred to as “The Child” by the other characters. After all, there weren’t many other children present in the world of mercenaries.

During The Mandalorian season 2, episode 5, “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” Ahsoka Tano (portrayed by Rosario Dawson) revealed Baby Yoda’s real name. On the planet of Corvus, just outside the city of Calodan, Din and Baby Yoda cross paths with Ahsoka, Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan. She trains Baby Yoda in the force, testing his strength and attempting to help him recover some of his memories. While telepathically using The Force, Grogu tells Ahsoka his real name. He also shares that he grew up in the Jedi Temple, but was kidnapped and has no memory.

How old is Baby Yoda?

When Grogu was introduced to the show, he was around 50 years old. With the time jump, Grogu should now be around his mid-50s or early 60s.

So if he’s probably 60, why is he so little and unable to talk? Well, let’s not forget that Yoda was not a particularly tall character, so this unnamed Star Wars species could just have some height limits. On top of that, this species is known to live up to 900 years old. 60 years old is still childhood for Grogu.

One of the main reasons Grogu can’t speak is could be PTSD. Plus, the poor thing was kidnapped as an actual child, which caused a serious lapse in his memory. The trauma probably led to stunted development.

Maybe in this upcoming season of The Mandalorian, we will see Grogu grow.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]