Someone Please Tell Kyrsten Sinema She Can’t Sit With Us

Arizona Senator and colossal disappointment Kyrsten Sinema attempted to engage in fun, culturally relevant banter on Twitter. You know, instead of abolishing the filibuster or doing literally anything she promised during her campaign. As a result, she has stymied the Senate and kneecapped Biden and the Democrats’ agenda at the behest of her corporate overlords. Due to her terribleness, Sen. Sinema doesn’t get to sit with us at the lunch table cracking jokes while we try to forget that the climate is rapidly changing, and student loan relief isn’t happening. This brings us to Barbenheimer: the internet-driven made-up holiday/cultural event of the year based on the simultaneous release of Barbie and Oppenheimer in theaters.

Basically, everyone loves it (except for Christopher Nolan, boo to him) because it’s the perfect juxtaposition of dumb and fun. Folks online have been enjoying the endless Barbenheimer memes and cultural content. Barbenheimer works because obviously, these are two very different movies in tone and subject matter. Not since Snakes on a Plane has the internet rallied behind a film (or films in this case) so thoroughly.

My official Barbenheimer schedule pic.twitter.com/XNaxfRRLFF — Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) July 20, 2023

The Dark Mama walked so Barbenheimer could run https://t.co/UHELwSs8YT — Dakota Snow (@DaksAhoy) July 18, 2023

Barbenheimer is fun, silly, and a welcome distraction! Ever the attention seeker, Sinema decided to co-opt the trend. I wish there was an internet equivalent of shaking a can of pennies or using a spray bottle of water to deter your cat because I would use it right now on her.

Get you a Senator who can do both. #Barbenheimer pic.twitter.com/somIpHCzRW — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) July 20, 2023

Yeah, no. You don’t get to actively make the world a worse place and then try to have fun with us, Senator. Also, Barbie would never.

Barbie takes her job seriously. This is an impressive feat because we’re talking about a woman who has been an astronaut, doctor, president, ballerina, circus performer, floral designer, musician (shout out to her band The Rockers, she couldn’t do it without you!), cashier, farmer’s market stall owner, school teacher, animal rescuer, UNICEF ambassador, park ranger, microbiologist, Major League Baseball player, Olympian, pilot, beekeeper, and that’s just to name a few of the over 200 careers she’s had in her short 64 years on this earth. Barbie stays busy!

Do you think someone with that much dedication to hard work, success, and public service would ever denigrate herself so badly? Would Barbie ever stand in the way of getting something done that could benefit the greater good?! Would Barbie give a theatrical thumbs-down to a $15 dollar minimum wage?! I don’t think so. Many took to social media to mock Sinema’s post.

Lie AND cheat? — Lucid?️‍?Lotus??? (@booneybig1) July 20, 2023

free prompt for a short story: the internal monologue of Kyrsten Sinema's social media staffer, who wakes up every day fresh and hopeful, full of ideas for tweets, all of which get ratioed because they work for Kyrsten Sinema https://t.co/xMtyOJbZXD — Leah Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) July 20, 2023

You know a meme has reached the end of its lifecycle when it gets to Krysten Sinema! https://t.co/tQGFxmkN6E — Natalie Edelstein (@nedelstein10) July 20, 2023

Me having done this shtick for weeks: ~culturally aware~



Sinema doing this: https://t.co/2n7US9noCU pic.twitter.com/3QgpMxAbgp — su ¯_(ツ)_/¯ raj (@surajasauce) July 20, 2023

It's funny because neither of them support working families! — Charlotte Clymer ?? (@cmclymer) July 20, 2023

Barbie is for the people. Krysten Sinema has shown us time and time again that she is not. Embodying Barbie is about more than just wearing the color pink. It’s about using your power to advocate for everyone. Something Sinema would know nothing about.

