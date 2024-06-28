Last week’s episode of the The Acolyte—the newest addition to the galaxy far, far away—was a bit of a doozy. Well, at least where a TV-14-rated Star Wars show is concerned. So, after leaving us on a major cliffhanger, when can we expect episode 6 to roll out on Disney+?

The Acolyte has been something of a hit-or-miss series thus far, with disgruntled Star Wars “fans” (many of whom are just flat-out trolls) taking time out of their day to review-bomb it on Rotten Tomatoes for any number of ridiculous reasons. However, the tide finally seems to be turning in the show’s favor following the release of episode 5, titled “Night,” which features what very well might go down as one of the most intense moments in recent Star Wars history.

Without spoiling too much, let’s just say that the reveal of Mae’s (Sith? Not a Sith?) master has some dire consequences for Sol (Lee Jung-jae), Jecki (Dafne Keen), Yord (Charlie Barnett), and the rest of the Jedi enclave sent to Khofar, leaving Force-sensitive twins Mae and Osha (Amandla Stenberg) to hash things out. Ultimately, the former assumes the identity of her identical twin sister and jets off with Sol, presumably back to Coruscant. Is Osha still alive? Is “Darth Teeth” the only dark side baddie out there? It’s hard to say, but hopefully episode 6 will answer some of our burning questions as the season finale inches closer.

When does The Acolyte episode 6 premiere?

The sixth episode of The Acolyte is scheduled to arrive at its normal release time of 9PM ET/6PM PT on Tuesday, July 2, only on Disney+. While we have yet to receive a title or official synopsis, it’s safe to assume that the episode will pick up immediately after the events of “Night,” detailing the aftermath of the Jedi massacre on Khofar.

Let’s be real: our girl Osha is probablyyy fine. However, she’s very much in danger of being manipulated by Mae’s Master, who could be the one to push her to the dark side. We’ll also have to say a tearful goodbye to our fallen faves, who will—hopefully—be commemorated in the Jedi Temple back on Coruscant. As for the mystery of what happened to the space witches on Brendock, well … that remains a big, fat question mark. Sol came close to spilling the beans in episode 5, but his confession to Osha was cut short. Regardless of what exactly happens next, The Acolyte has a lot of loose plot threads to tie up by the time the finale airs on July 16.

