A Eulogy for Those We’ve Lost on ‘The Acolyte’

It is hard to see a character you love die, and then The Acolyte has taken that a step further episode after episode. Just when you think someone is safe, you quickly learn they are not. So here is to everyone we’ve lost so far on the show.

Recommended Videos

Spoilers ahead!

Death in Star Wars is never final. Many of the Jedi are now one with the Force, and we can potentially see them again. Just … as a Force Ghost this time around. With a lot of death already on the show’s shoulders, it is going to be interesting to see what happens going forward. I already miss so many characters and we only have three episodes left!

But saying goodbye to a character is never easy, especially when their death is rough.

Plenty have died in the name of the Jedi order. While those unnamed heroes are on our hearts, there are others who we have come to know and love that are gone too soon as well. This is our love letter to them; we will miss you all.

Master Indara

(Disney+)

Within moments of starting The Acolyte, we had to say goodbye to Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss). We should have known then to not love any character too much because they’d be gone before we knew it, and yet, here we are. But Indara has continued to grow on me, and I wish we had more with her.

Master Torbin

(Disney+)

We love a silent king. Master Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman) was, technically, responsible for his own death as he took the poison that Mae (Amandla Stenberg) offered him. But it is so fascinating to watch Master Torbin grow from a Padawan in the third episode to the master we saw in episode 2, and he is another that I wish I knew more about.

The Witches of Brendok

(Disney+)

This is a “for now” entry in my eulogy. I do not think that the witches are actually dead. There is no way they were easily taken out like that, but I do think that they are brilliant beings who tried to keep to themselves (and were not part of the Republic). Their downfall all because the Jedi wanted to test Mae and Osha is one of the more upsetting things we’ve witnessed on the show, and I hope that I eventually get to add a “just kidding” section to this.

Master Kelnacca

(Disney+)

Heading into The Acolyte, I knew that Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo) was going to be my favorite, mainly because he is a wookiee—okay, only because he is a wookiee and they are my favorite in all of Star Wars. Kelnecca’s death was brutal because Mae decided to not kill him. The Sith master had other plans and took him out before anyone could get there to help, and I will always be wishing I had more time with him.

Yord

(Disney+)

My himbo king, the boy with the steamed robes, how your death wounds me. Yord (Charlie Barnett) was trying to get Osha to safety when he went back, and it didn’t go to plan. The Sith master snapped his neck without a second thought, and it will always sadden me that Yord was just trying to do the right thing and lost his life because of it.

Jecki

(Disney+)

The fierce little warrior Jecki (Dafne Keen) was holding her own against the Sith master until she wasn’t. Using two sabers to come at him, she knocked his helmet off and was showing her strength but he is a better fighter than the Padawan and stabbed her three times. She fell to the ground a true fighter, but it doesn’t make her death any easier.

This one is for you, our Jedi (and witches). We will miss you.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy