Hurry Up and Wait for a ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Season 3 English Dub

Tokyo Revengers season three is over, but it didn’t initially come out with an English dub version. Watching the anime in Japanese dub during Toman’s fights with other gangs was an epic experience, but you probably wish you could watch the season without having to read subtitles.

If you’re still waiting for the English dub of Tokyo Revengers season three, you’ll have to wait even longer. The series was acquired by Disney+, and they haven’t made any announcements about an English dub.

It’s best not to postpone the series any further until an English dub comes out. Hopefully, the next season will get an English dub, but that’s wishful thinking for now.

Is Tokyo Revengers getting a fourth season?

As for a fourth season, there is no trailer out yet, and that’s at least something you can look forward to. The story of Tokyo Revengers doesn’t finish in its third season. Those who’ve read the manga would know that even if things ended smoothly in the Tenjiku Arc, there’s a lot more about to go down in the later arcs.

It’s bloody and messy. Personally, I’d like to pretend that Tokyo Revengers concluded its story after the Tenjiku Arc, specifically after Kisaki gets unceremoniously run over by a random truck. Call it a terrible ending, but Kisaki’s death by truck is my favorite deus ex machina moment.

(featured image: Liden Films)

