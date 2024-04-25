Kelvin feeding his staff to Clotho the slime in Black Summoner
Category:
Anime

Can We Summon Season 2 of ‘Black Summoner’ Into Existence?

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 06:00 pm

Many of us are still waiting for the return of Black Summoner after it ended its run in 2022. Even if you’re tired of seeing so much isekai, you’ll have to admit that this series needs a second season just so we can see Kelvin and his adorable slime in battle again.

Recommended Videos

Black Summoner brings back memories of other isekai favorites and pokes fun at many silly anime and isekai tropes. Even Clotho, Kelvin’s slime buddy, is a reference to another reincarnated slime from another world.

So when are we getting a second season? It’s unclear for now, since there hasn’t even been an announcement that the series is continuing at all. It’s already been a few years since the first season, and even fans have low hopes for another season.

But there’s so much left to explore. What happened to Clive, and why did a general like Tristan interfere and save him? Clive’s legs were unceremoniously cut by Kelvin, but he got away and might recover.

Even if we never get another season, at least we have Black Summoner’s manga. It has over a hundred chapters to date, and you can start reading Chapter 37 to see what became of Clive. Here’s a hint: He’s not in good hands, and that’s well-deserved for someone who mind-controlled an army of women to fight for him.

(featured image: Crunchyroll)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How Long Was Gojo Sealed Away in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?
Gojo Satoru after killing Hanami in Shibuya during Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Category: Anime
Anime
How Long Was Gojo Sealed Away in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Hurry Up and Wait for a ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Season 3 English Dub
Mikey from Tokyo Revengers eating a fish shaped bun
Category: Anime
Anime
Hurry Up and Wait for a ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Season 3 English Dub
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Is There a ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ Release Date?
Child Goku in Dragon Ball DAIMA
Category: Anime
Anime
Is There a ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ Release Date?
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 25, 2024
Read Article ‘The Apothecary Diaries’ Offers One of the Most Nuanced Takes on Trauma I’ve Ever Seen
Maomao confronting Fengming and her crimes from The Apothecary Diaries
Category: Anime
Anime
‘The Apothecary Diaries’ Offers One of the Most Nuanced Takes on Trauma I’ve Ever Seen
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 25, 2024
Read Article ‘Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle’ International Release Dates Announced
Haikyuu Battle at the Garbage Dump Movie
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle’ International Release Dates Announced
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Apr 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How Long Was Gojo Sealed Away in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?
Gojo Satoru after killing Hanami in Shibuya during Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Category: Anime
Anime
How Long Was Gojo Sealed Away in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Hurry Up and Wait for a ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Season 3 English Dub
Mikey from Tokyo Revengers eating a fish shaped bun
Category: Anime
Anime
Hurry Up and Wait for a ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Season 3 English Dub
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Is There a ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ Release Date?
Child Goku in Dragon Ball DAIMA
Category: Anime
Anime
Is There a ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ Release Date?
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 25, 2024
Read Article ‘The Apothecary Diaries’ Offers One of the Most Nuanced Takes on Trauma I’ve Ever Seen
Maomao confronting Fengming and her crimes from The Apothecary Diaries
Category: Anime
Anime
‘The Apothecary Diaries’ Offers One of the Most Nuanced Takes on Trauma I’ve Ever Seen
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 25, 2024
Read Article ‘Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle’ International Release Dates Announced
Haikyuu Battle at the Garbage Dump Movie
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle’ International Release Dates Announced
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Apr 25, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.