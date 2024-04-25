Can We Summon Season 2 of ‘Black Summoner’ Into Existence?

Many of us are still waiting for the return of Black Summoner after it ended its run in 2022. Even if you’re tired of seeing so much isekai, you’ll have to admit that this series needs a second season just so we can see Kelvin and his adorable slime in battle again.

Recommended Videos

Black Summoner brings back memories of other isekai favorites and pokes fun at many silly anime and isekai tropes. Even Clotho, Kelvin’s slime buddy, is a reference to another reincarnated slime from another world.

So when are we getting a second season? It’s unclear for now, since there hasn’t even been an announcement that the series is continuing at all. It’s already been a few years since the first season, and even fans have low hopes for another season.

But there’s so much left to explore. What happened to Clive, and why did a general like Tristan interfere and save him? Clive’s legs were unceremoniously cut by Kelvin, but he got away and might recover.

Even if we never get another season, at least we have Black Summoner’s manga. It has over a hundred chapters to date, and you can start reading Chapter 37 to see what became of Clive. Here’s a hint: He’s not in good hands, and that’s well-deserved for someone who mind-controlled an army of women to fight for him.

(featured image: Crunchyroll)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more