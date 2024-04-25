Gojo Satoru after killing Hanami in Shibuya during Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
How Long Was Gojo Sealed Away in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?

Published: Apr 25, 2024 05:55 pm

It’s not Gojover. It’s never Gojover. Gojo has come back before, he can do it again. Satoru Gojo, the most powerful (and most powerfully thirsted after) character in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe was once sealed away for quite a long time. He came back from that, didn’t he? He can come back from death too … right?

How long was Gojo sealed?

During the events of the Shibuya Incident Arc, Gojo was sealed away for three years in the Prison Realm. In the manga, at least. In the anime it was only 20 days. But it FELT like three years. I felt like I had been imprisoned for three years. I was scratching at the walls of my bedroom with a rusty fork, marking off the days. I was rattling a tin cup against the bars on my window. (I had the bars installed to match my mood.) I spent my days pumping iron in the yard (my backyard), just trying to stay strong for Gojo while he was gone.

Who put him on the inside? That rat Kenjaku. It was all part of his plan to make The Culling Game a reality. He, Mahito, and a group of special-grade curses were able to get the drop on the World’s Strongest, locking him away in the Prison Realm. Gojo was saved by his students Yuji Itadori, Kinji Hakari, Yuta Okkotsu, Toge Inumaki, Maki Zenin, and even some students from the Kyoto Jujutsu High. Though I like to think that I had something to do with it too.

(featured image: MAPPA)

Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle (they/them) is actually nine choirs of biblically accurate angels in crammed into one pair of $10 overalls. They have been writing articles for nerds on the internet for less than a year now. They really like anime. Like... REALLY like it. Like you know those annoying little kids that will only eat hotdogs and chicken fingers? They're like that... but with anime. It's starting to get sad.