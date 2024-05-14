Need to Binge ‘Downton Abbey’? Here Are all the Movies, in Order

A new Downton Abbey movie is on its way! Does that mean it’s time for a rewatch of the previous Downton Abbey movies? If so, here’s your watch order.

If you’re just interested in the movies, then you don’t have too much homework. Before the upcoming Downton Abbey movie, there have only been two previous films.

However, if you dive right into the first Downton Abbey movie, you may be in for a rude awakening, since it picks up where the TV show left off. The Downton Abbey TV series ran for six seasons from 2010 to 2025, and had a total of 52 episodes. Although the quality of the series can get a little spotty at times, with ham-fisted storylines and recycled ideas, there are some pretty incredible highlights during the show’s run. Plus, the series introduces audiences to the main characters in the films. The show is definitely worth a watch, if you’re familiarizing yourself with the world of Downton Abbey.

What is Downton Abbey about?

Downton Abbey follows the exploits of the people who live in an English estate at the turn of the 20th century. The show and films follow the Crawleys, the aristocratic owners of the estate, as they deal with issues like marriage proposals and a volatile economy. Meanwhile, the Crawleys’ staff, consisting of maids, manservants, cooks, a butler, and other service professionals, form close-knit relationships with each other and strike out on their own in searches for prosperity and fulfillment. Both storylines—the family and the servants—are equally engrossing.

If you’re down with the premise and you’ve seen at least some of the original series, here are the Downton Abbey films in order!

Downton Abbey (2018)

Downton Abbey, which came out after the TV series concluded, picks up where the show left off with the Crawleys preparing for a visit from the Queen.

Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022)

Downton Abbey: A New Era takes place in 1927, at the dawn of the film era. A production crew comes to the estate to use it as a setting for a silent movie.

Downton Abbey 3 (forthcoming)

We don’t know the plot of Downton Abbey 3 yet. However, we do know that Paul Giamatti will be reprising the role of Cora’s brother Harold, the American playboy. Looks like drama is afoot!

