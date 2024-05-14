Jake Gyllenhaal Is Returning for Another Round of ‘Road House’

Prime Video’s new take on Road House let Jake Gyllenhaal revamp the Patrick Swayze’s original 1989 James Dalton, but this isn’t just a one and done return to the franchise. News broke today that Prime Video might have more stories for Dalton in the future.

At the Prime Video upfronts today in New York, there were many announcements. From a season 5 of The Boys and a live-action Spider-Man Noir show with Nicolas Cage to a trailer for The Rings of Power season 2, we had a lot to talk about! Now, it has been confirmed that another movie from Gyllenhaal’s Road House franchise is coming back for a second round!

The original film, which came out in 1989, starred Patrick Swayze as James Dalton. In Gyllenhaal’s version, we saw his Dalton as an ex-UFC fighter and was hired to protect the bar, Road House, from the men of Florida who were willing to fight wherever they wanted. Dalton was hired to make sure those fights didn’t happen in the bar, and it made for a very interesting take on the story.

The movie didn’t show much of Dalton’s UFC past, so getting to see more of this world has me excited for the possibilities. “I’m so ready, like I love this character, I love this world, I love the thing that we’ve created, and I can’t wait to bring more,” Gyllenhaal said at the upfronts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What else can we tell about Road House?

As I said, we didn’t get much of Dalton’s UFC past and … I would just watch Gyllenhaal taking people out non-stop. That’s the beauty of Road House; it’s a pretty easy set up to keep coming back to. While the bar was safe by the end of the first film, that doesn’t mean that more people aren’t going to go there looking for a fight.

The exciting part is simply that we’re getting more of Dalton, and I cannot wait!

