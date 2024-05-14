Jake Gyllenhaal wears an open Hawaiian shirt in "Road House'
(Prime Video)
Category:
Movies

Jake Gyllenhaal Is Returning for Another Round of ‘Road House’

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: May 14, 2024 04:23 pm

Prime Video’s new take on Road House let Jake Gyllenhaal revamp the Patrick Swayze’s original 1989 James Dalton, but this isn’t just a one and done return to the franchise. News broke today that Prime Video might have more stories for Dalton in the future.

Recommended Videos

At the Prime Video upfronts today in New York, there were many announcements. From a season 5 of The Boys and a live-action Spider-Man Noir show with Nicolas Cage to a trailer for The Rings of Power season 2, we had a lot to talk about! Now, it has been confirmed that another movie from Gyllenhaal’s Road House franchise is coming back for a second round!

The original film, which came out in 1989, starred Patrick Swayze as James Dalton. In Gyllenhaal’s version, we saw his Dalton as an ex-UFC fighter and was hired to protect the bar, Road House, from the men of Florida who were willing to fight wherever they wanted. Dalton was hired to make sure those fights didn’t happen in the bar, and it made for a very interesting take on the story.

The movie didn’t show much of Dalton’s UFC past, so getting to see more of this world has me excited for the possibilities. “I’m so ready, like I love this character, I love this world, I love the thing that we’ve created, and I can’t wait to bring more,” Gyllenhaal said at the upfronts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What else can we tell about Road House?

As I said, we didn’t get much of Dalton’s UFC past and … I would just watch Gyllenhaal taking people out non-stop. That’s the beauty of Road House; it’s a pretty easy set up to keep coming back to. While the bar was safe by the end of the first film, that doesn’t mean that more people aren’t going to go there looking for a fight.

The exciting part is simply that we’re getting more of Dalton, and I cannot wait!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The Best Horror Movies From Neon
A collage featuring some of the best horror movies released by Neon (clockwise from top left): 'Possessor,' 'Titane,' 'Bad Hair,' 'Crimes of the Future,' and 'Little Monsters'
Category: Movies
Movies
The Best Horror Movies From Neon
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 14, 2024
Read Article Jake Gyllenhaal’s Adventures as Elwood Dalton Aren’t Over Yet
Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Road House'
Category: Movies
Movies
Jake Gyllenhaal’s Adventures as Elwood Dalton Aren’t Over Yet
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Inside Out 2’ Director on Telling a Story For Young People to Relate to
Joy standing next to Anxiety in Inside Out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Inside Out 2’ Director on Telling a Story For Young People to Relate to
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 14, 2024
Read Article Need to Binge ‘Downton Abbey’? Here Are all the Movies, in Order
The cast of Downton Abbey walk across the grass wearing tennis outfits.
Category: Movies
Movies
Need to Binge ‘Downton Abbey’? Here Are all the Movies, in Order
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 13, 2024
Read Article ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Adds a Sci-Fi Icon to the Cast
The Mandalorian and Grogu
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Adds a Sci-Fi Icon to the Cast
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Best Horror Movies From Neon
A collage featuring some of the best horror movies released by Neon (clockwise from top left): 'Possessor,' 'Titane,' 'Bad Hair,' 'Crimes of the Future,' and 'Little Monsters'
Category: Movies
Movies
The Best Horror Movies From Neon
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle May 14, 2024
Read Article Jake Gyllenhaal’s Adventures as Elwood Dalton Aren’t Over Yet
Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Road House'
Category: Movies
Movies
Jake Gyllenhaal’s Adventures as Elwood Dalton Aren’t Over Yet
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Inside Out 2’ Director on Telling a Story For Young People to Relate to
Joy standing next to Anxiety in Inside Out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Inside Out 2’ Director on Telling a Story For Young People to Relate to
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 14, 2024
Read Article Need to Binge ‘Downton Abbey’? Here Are all the Movies, in Order
The cast of Downton Abbey walk across the grass wearing tennis outfits.
Category: Movies
Movies
Need to Binge ‘Downton Abbey’? Here Are all the Movies, in Order
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 13, 2024
Read Article ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Adds a Sci-Fi Icon to the Cast
The Mandalorian and Grogu
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Adds a Sci-Fi Icon to the Cast
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 13, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.