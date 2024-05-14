Jake Gyllenhaal in 'Road House'
(Amazon Studios)
Category:
Movies

Jake Gyllenhaal’s Adventures as Dalton Elwood Aren’t Over Yet

Road House: now with twice the bloody knuckles!
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: May 14, 2024 01:01 pm

Doug Liman’s Road House—a reimagining of the Patrick Swayze film from 1989—is one of the most curious features to have punched into the limelight this year.

Recommended Videos

Indeed, between an alleged use of AI that led to a lawsuit against Amazon, Liman’s planned boycott of the SXSW premiere in protest of Road House being released on Prime Video exclusively rather than theatrically, and the fact that the film itself—entertaining as it is—is so markedly different from the original Road House that it might as well have not been inspired by it at all, Road House is one curious critter.

But to that last point, judging by the recent announcement that Liman’s film will be getting a sequel (a returning Jake Gyllenhaal and all), this Road House just might go on to establish itself as the definitive Road House experience, rather than that movie that insisted on being a Road House reimagining in name alone.

In any case, here’s everything we know about the recently announced Road House sequel.

What will Road House 2 be about?

At the time of writing, there are no plot details available for Road House 2, and the only reasonable assumption one could make is that Dalton and Knox will be teed up for a rematch, given Knox’s violent departure from the hospital at the end of the first film (it was revealed that Knox survived their last encounter in a mid-credits scene).

Moreover, you can’t have Road House without a roadhouse, but given Dalton’s departure from Glass Keys at the film’s end, it might also be wise to expect a whole new setting for the film. Road House doesn’t exactly have any sort of nostalgia factor needed to warrant even the most vapid reasons for returning to Florida; if the screenwriters fancy themselves bold, we could see Dalton pop up in Missouri.

Who stars in Road House 2?

As alluded to earlier, Gyllenhaal will be reprising his role as protagonist Elwood Dalton in the sequel, which is also the only real piece of information we have about the film at all. It’s a great piece of info to have, however; after the entertaining show Gyllenhaal put on last time, his return is all you should really need to get people interested.

When will Road House 2 be released?

Road House 2 has yet to even start filming yet; in fact, it’s not even clear if the script is finished. Suffice it to say, the news on a release window won’t be popping up anytime soon. Nevertheless, we’ll be on the lookout for any updates after “soon” has passed, so keep an eye out for those.

related content
Read Article ‘Inside Out 2’ Director on Telling a Story For Young People to Relate to
Joy standing next to Anxiety in Inside Out 2
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Inside Out 2’ Director on Telling a Story For Young People to Relate to
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 14, 2024
Read Article Need to Binge ‘Downton Abbey’? Here Are all the Movies, in Order
The cast of Downton Abbey walk across the grass wearing tennis outfits.
Category: Movies
Movies
Need to Binge ‘Downton Abbey’? Here Are all the Movies, in Order
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 13, 2024
Read Article ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Adds a Sci-Fi Icon to the Cast
The Mandalorian and Grogu
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Adds a Sci-Fi Icon to the Cast
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 13, 2024
Read Article Paramount Delays Upcoming ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Animated Movie
First look at Avatar: The Last Airbender 2025 movie
Category: Movies
Movies
Paramount Delays Upcoming ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Animated Movie
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 13, 2024
Read Article There’s a New ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie on the Way
Downton Abbey poster featuring from left to right Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates, Jim Carter as Charles Carson, Dan Stevens as Matthew Crawley, Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, Penelope Wilton as Isobel Crawley, Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley, and Brendan Coyle as John Bates
Category: Movies
Movies
There’s a New ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie on the Way
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 13, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer at The Mary Sue and We Got This Covered. She's been writing professionally since 2018 (a year before she completed her English and Journalism degrees at St. Thomas University), and is likely to exert herself if given the chance to write about film or video games.