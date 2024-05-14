Jake Gyllenhaal’s Adventures as Dalton Elwood Aren’t Over Yet

Doug Liman’s Road House—a reimagining of the Patrick Swayze film from 1989—is one of the most curious features to have punched into the limelight this year.

Indeed, between an alleged use of AI that led to a lawsuit against Amazon, Liman’s planned boycott of the SXSW premiere in protest of Road House being released on Prime Video exclusively rather than theatrically, and the fact that the film itself—entertaining as it is—is so markedly different from the original Road House that it might as well have not been inspired by it at all, Road House is one curious critter.

But to that last point, judging by the recent announcement that Liman’s film will be getting a sequel (a returning Jake Gyllenhaal and all), this Road House just might go on to establish itself as the definitive Road House experience, rather than that movie that insisted on being a Road House reimagining in name alone.

In any case, here’s everything we know about the recently announced Road House sequel.

What will Road House 2 be about?

At the time of writing, there are no plot details available for Road House 2, and the only reasonable assumption one could make is that Dalton and Knox will be teed up for a rematch, given Knox’s violent departure from the hospital at the end of the first film (it was revealed that Knox survived their last encounter in a mid-credits scene).

Moreover, you can’t have Road House without a roadhouse, but given Dalton’s departure from Glass Keys at the film’s end, it might also be wise to expect a whole new setting for the film. Road House doesn’t exactly have any sort of nostalgia factor needed to warrant even the most vapid reasons for returning to Florida; if the screenwriters fancy themselves bold, we could see Dalton pop up in Missouri.

Who stars in Road House 2?

As alluded to earlier, Gyllenhaal will be reprising his role as protagonist Elwood Dalton in the sequel, which is also the only real piece of information we have about the film at all. It’s a great piece of info to have, however; after the entertaining show Gyllenhaal put on last time, his return is all you should really need to get people interested.

When will Road House 2 be released?

Road House 2 has yet to even start filming yet; in fact, it’s not even clear if the script is finished. Suffice it to say, the news on a release window won’t be popping up anytime soon. Nevertheless, we’ll be on the lookout for any updates after “soon” has passed, so keep an eye out for those.

