The Superior Loki Variant Has Chomped His Way Into Print Comics

When the Loki series was first announced back in 2018, fans were ecstatic that Tom Hiddleston would be reprising his role as Marvel’s cunning trickster god. Who could have predicted that a new Loki variant would emerge from the series as a fan favorite—and perhaps the best Loki of them all?

Now, Alligator Loki is starring in his own print comic book. Written by Alyssa Wong and drawn by Bob Quinn, Alligator Loki #1 will collect the Alligator Loki infinity comics, which were originally released in 2022 on the Marvel Unlimited app. The comic will also include a new story.

Here’s the official plot synopsis from Marvel:

Bow down to the reptile in a helm who has enraptured the Ten Realms…with his cuteness! First Alligator Loki chomped down on Mjolnir, and then he chomped his way into our hearts. Now, the beloved Alligator of Mischief finds – and makes – trouble all across the Marvel Universe!

The Alligator Loki infinity comics—so named because they’re written and drawn in a vertical scrolling format—feature Alligator Loki embarking on a variety of mischief-laden adventures, crashing parties, enjoying spa days, and hanging with butterflies in a swamp. Alligator Loki manages to simultaneously piss off and charm everyone who encounters him, including the original Loki himself.

Sadly, Alligator Loki #1 will be a one-shot instead of a series. However, if you’re jonesing for the more feral side of Marvel, you can also check out Marvel Unleashed, coming out in August.

Why is Alligator Loki so great?

Alligator Loki debuted in the post-credit scene of Loki episode 4, and in episode 5 we learned that he’s more than just a reptile. Alligator Loki is as feisty as any Loki, eating a neighbor’s cat and tearing off President Loki’s hand. But he’s also got a loyal side, sticking by the side of Kid Loki, and accompanying the ragtag group of Lokis as they set out to destroy the time-devouring monster Alioth.

It’s hard to say whether we’ll see Alligator Loki again in the MCU. At least we get to keep up with his hijinks in comics form!

