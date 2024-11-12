‘That’s what you get for being an absolute clown’: The internet is dunking on an extreme Fox News host after losing his Thanksgiving invitation

Jesse Watters’ own mother doesn’t want him around. At least you have that thought to find comfort in. His own mother didn’t invite him to Thanksgiving dinner and that’s hilarious.

Watters is a Fox News host who allegedly cheated on his ex-wife with his current wife but then said that if his current wife voted for Kamala Harris behind his back, it’d be like “cheating on him.” So take that into consideration before you feel “bad” about the fact that his own mother doesn’t want him around. Watters, along with the rest of Fox News, proudly supported Donald Trump through his first election, pushed conspiracy theories about Joe Biden’s administration, and rallied behind Trump and JD Vance for the 2024 election.

They are, in many ways, directly responsible for radicalizing the MAGA fans and so anyone who works for Fox News not getting asked for family dinner does not make me feel bad for them. It’s what they deserve. Watters though is clearly hurt enough about his mother leaving him out to go on Fox News and complain about it.

He took to the Right-Wing news station to talk about how families are taking time to separate themselves from each other after the election. For him, his mother would rather he come over the following day during Black Friday.

“I’ll have you know that I was not invited to my mother’s house for Thanksgiving,” Watters said on air. “Apparently there wasn’t enough room. She said it was a scheduling situation. And then at the last second, invited me to come over on Black Friday. I told her ‘No thanks. I’ll be at Best Buy.”

Holy shit. Jesse Watters own mother refused to invite him to Thanksgiving after the election.



FAFO.



— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 12, 2024

Many online think it is what he deserves

As one user pointed out, “Good!! That’s what you get for being an absolute clown.” Many on X responded to the video of Watters calling him out for his support of President Donald Trump. One user wrote “Too right! People who voted for Trump knowing about the evil things he’s done should be ashamed of themselves!”

Another said “How embarrassing to be his mother. Poor lady…” and I have to agree. His poor mother having to tell people that Jesse Watters is her son. I’d simply just pretend like I didn’t know him. Or, given his response on air about his MOTHER, we all should be on her side anyway.

Look, I don’t understand the political divide in families. My entire family hates Donald Trump so it is simply a concept that is foreign to me. But for those who are taking these measures and leaving their Trump supporting family behind, good for you.

Don’t feel bad for men like Jesse Watters. This is just the consequences of their own actions. They pushed hatred and bigotry on a large platform and when someone hates them for it, they want to act like victims. Watters…bro, you family not wanting to be around you isn’t a reflection on them. It is a reflection on how much you suck and I am happy they’ll be free of you this holiday season.

