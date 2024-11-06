‘That’s not Melania’: Voters aren’t convinced Melania Trump is actually with Donald Trump on election night

Amid the chaos of election day, a bizarre rumor quickly spread across the internet: the Melania Trump seen voting alongside Donald Trump at a Florida polling station is a fake. The “Fake Melania” conspiracy resurfaced after images of the former First Lady wearing oversized sunglasses aroused suspicion.

Recommended Videos

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), many users voiced their doubts, claiming the woman with Trump couldn’t possibly be Melania. “That’s not Melania. This is insane, one user wrote sharing a video of the couple. Another chimed in adding, “The dead giveaway is that she is smiling.”

Nothing like #ElectionDay with a Fake Melania from the MAGAville pic.twitter.com/yvMWmpM5U9 — Conscientious Ice? (@Batiste_Ice) November 5, 2024

Across the platform, users shared their “expert” opinions, offering reasons why the woman couldn’t be Melania—from how she holds her hands to her jawline. Every detail of the low-quality photos and videos circulating online got scrutinized, with some suggesting Trump had hired a body double to stand in for his wife. However, the conspiracy theory has since been debunked after journalists at the scene confirmed that the woman at the polls was indeed the real Melania Trump.

The former first lady opted for a polka-dot dress, patent black high heels, and a pair of oversized dark sunglasses. The latter item is likely what sparked the online conspiracy theory, with many wondering why she would need to wear sunglasses indoors.

The thing is, she doesn't even look like Melania. The gigantic shades are a dead giveaway. pic.twitter.com/hbja1KHoun — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 5, 2024

It’s not the first time

This isn’t the first time the “Fake Melania” theory has surfaced. Throughout Donald Trump’s political career, rumors have swirled that a body double was used on multiple occasions. Some of this speculation is tied to the theory that Melania doesn’t care for her husband, or his policies. Reports on the couple’s marriage have been mixed. While some witnesses describe their marriage as typical, others have painted a less favorable picture of their relationship. Regardless of their relationship, Melania Trump was with her husband today and posted a picture of her “I Voted” pin to her official account on X. Who she voted for was cryptically left out.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy