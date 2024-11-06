PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 05: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump escorts his wife Melania Trump at the polling place in the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on Election Day, on November 05, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump will hold an Election Night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Category:
Politics
News

‘That’s not Melania’: Voters aren’t convinced Melania Trump is actually with Donald Trump on election night

Image of Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco
|

Published: Nov 6, 2024 02:56 am

Amid the chaos of election day, a bizarre rumor quickly spread across the internet: the Melania Trump seen voting alongside Donald Trump at a Florida polling station is a fake. The “Fake Melania” conspiracy resurfaced after images of the former First Lady wearing oversized sunglasses aroused suspicion.

Recommended Videos

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), many users voiced their doubts, claiming the woman with Trump couldn’t possibly be Melania. “That’s not Melania. This is insane, one user wrote sharing a video of the couple. Another chimed in adding, “The dead giveaway is that she is smiling.”

Across the platform, users shared their “expert” opinions, offering reasons why the woman couldn’t be Melania—from how she holds her hands to her jawline. Every detail of the low-quality photos and videos circulating online got scrutinized, with some suggesting Trump had hired a body double to stand in for his wife. However, the conspiracy theory has since been debunked after journalists at the scene confirmed that the woman at the polls was indeed the real Melania Trump.

The former first lady opted for a polka-dot dress, patent black high heels, and a pair of oversized dark sunglasses. The latter item is likely what sparked the online conspiracy theory, with many wondering why she would need to wear sunglasses indoors.

It’s not the first time

This isn’t the first time the “Fake Melania” theory has surfaced. Throughout Donald Trump’s political career, rumors have swirled that a body double was used on multiple occasions. Some of this speculation is tied to the theory that Melania doesn’t care for her husband, or his policies. Reports on the couple’s marriage have been mixed. While some witnesses describe their marriage as typical, others have painted a less favorable picture of their relationship. Regardless of their relationship, Melania Trump was with her husband today and posted a picture of her “I Voted” pin to her official account on X. Who she voted for was cryptically left out.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco (she/her) is a contributing writer here at The Mary Sue, having written for digital media since 2022 and has a keen interest in all things Marvel, Lord of the Rings, and anime. She has worked for various publications including We Got This Covered, but much of her work can be found gracing the pages of print and online publications in Japan, where she resides. Outside of writing she treads the boards as an actor, is a portrait and documentary photographer, and takes the little free time left to explore Japan.
Link to www.laurapollacco.com