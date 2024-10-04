Former First Lady Melania Trump left the political world in bemusement on Oct. 3, 2024, with a surprising declaration of unequivocal support for abortion rights, a position diametrically opposed to her husband’s claims of ending Roe v. Wade as one of his crowning achievements.

In a video promoting her upcoming memoir, Melania stated, “Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth. Individual freedom.” She added, “What does ‘My body, my choice’ really mean?” Of course, until this video, no one cared about the book. Let’s just say, the timing of her revelation is suspiciously perfect. If you weren’t paying attention to her book before, she’s made sure you’re looking now.

Your husband literally had Roe v. Wade overturned so that the bodies of women could, in fact, be controlled.



And you publicly said…nothing.



Now, you are grifting with a book.



Very convenient. — Artie Vandelay (@ArtieVandelay1) October 3, 2024

Melania’s pro-choice revelation raised eyebrows—just weeks before Election Day. Some suggest it could be a strategic attempt to improve Trump’s appeal among women voters. However, this seems implausible and would be a challenging stance to convincingly support given the current political climate. Polls already indicate a strong preference for Harris over Trump among women, largely due to Harris’s pro-choice position. “It’s mind-boggling that she thinks she can separate herself from the consequences of Trump’s actions,” said one Democratic strategist. “You can’t have your cake and eat it too when it comes to fundamental rights.”

Trump said he would vote against a Florida measure expanding abortion access beyond six weeks—just last month. Melania’s book apparently elaborates on her pro-choice views, with excerpts obtained by The Guardian quoting her as writing, “Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body?” Critics are accusing her of cynically trying to rehabilitate the Trump brand’s image, but it just doesn’t check as a good plan. There’s no strong play off of this that makes “The Donald” look good.

This is the former first lady is arguing that her husband has taken away an "essential right." She says you shouldn't compromise on this. She's clearly saying don't vote for my husband! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 3, 2024

Honestly, this feel more like she’s reading the tea leaves, and has found a way for her to scapegoat her husband in the event the election goes pear-shaped. There’s no loss in this for her, and he probably can’t read the book anyways. She’s already reviled by many, but some women will cut her some slack. All of this feels…grifty. And like Donald Trump, his wife is one with the grift.

