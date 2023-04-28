‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ Is Finally Returning for Season 3

I remember when I was reincarnated as a slime. It was the Precambrian period, and I had just finished living out my past life as a chain of amino acids swimming around in the primordial soup when the Earth was young. I was now living life as a sea slug, happily crawling upon the ocean floor, munching on algae and small crustaceans. Life was good back then, it was a simpler time. I didn’t have to worry about abstract concepts like “paying rent” or “selling thirst traps on TikTok“. I simply ate, pooped, slept (or whatever sea slugs do), and reproduced. I wish that I could go back to those days…

And now I can do just that (vicariously, at least) because That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is coming back for season 3.

What’s that? That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has been renewed for season 3?

Happy day, indeed! The third season was actually announced last November, which might as well be as ancient as the days of the Precambrian ooze. For so long I have waited. Eons. But now I can return to my invertebrate self. When does That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 come out, you ask? My dear primate child, it comes out in Japan in the spring of 2024! Meaning that a worldwide release will follow soon after!

It’s been so long that I’ve forgotten the plot of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. Enlighten me once more!

But of course! That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is an isekai anime (you know, the kind of anime where people get hit by trucks all the time). It centers on salaryman Mikami Satoru, who is stabbed in the streets in a random act of violence and dies. And then he gets reincarnated as a low-level slime monster in a fantasy world! Would that I could do the same. I wandered the streets late at night in a bad part of town looking to get stabbed a few weeks ago. I was successful in my mission, but I awoke not to a fantasy world, but to a mundane hospital bed. As a slime, I wouldn’t have to worry about exorbitant medicals bills. But alas, I am still homo sapien.

Unlike myself, Satoru is not content with his life as a low-level slime, and slowly climbs the ranks in his fantasy world and becomes a powerful Demon Lord. He then builds a kingdom called Tempest where humans and monsters live together in harmony.

What about the cast and characters of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime?

Rimuru Tempest: A 37-year-old human who was reincarnated as a slime (how enviable). He is voiced by Miho Okasaki (Japanese) and Brittney Karbowski (English).

Great Sage / Raphael: One of Rimuru’s two original unique skills. She has the capability to scrutinize abilities of other beings and acts as an adviser for Rimuru. Voiced by Megumi Toyoguchi (Japanese) and Mallorie Rodak (English).

Veldora Tempest: He is one of the four original True Dragons, the Storm Dragon. Not quite as cool as a slime. He befriended Rimuru after his reincarnation as a slime, and even named him! He is voiced by Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese) and Chris Rager (English).

Shizue Izawa: She is a Japanese girl who was summoned into this world during the Bombing of Tokyo. She has Ifrit, a fire spirit, bound to her body and is known as the “Conqueror of Flames.” She is voiced by Yumiri Hanamori (Japanese) and Dawn M. Bennett (English).

Is there a trailer?

No, sadly there is not. If you wish to know what it is like to be a slime, simply stare into the vast, deep ocean and contemplate your primordial origin. Then eat some seaweed. OR you could watch the three-part OVA that will adapt the Coleus’ Dream side story coming out in fall 2023. OR you could watch the stage play adaptation that will begin performances in August 2023. OR you could read the seventh volume of the light novel series called Saint-Monster Confrontation, which will likely serve as this season’s plot. After all, season 3 is going to focus on Rimuru’s battle with Hinata Sakaguchi, one of his most powerful foes yet.

OR you could wait until you die, and hope to be reincarnated as a slime yourself. Then you won’t need a trailer at all, you’ll just need to open your slimy little eyes and examine your life.

(featured image: Crunchyroll)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]