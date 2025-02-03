‘Thank you, Prasiendt Trunp’: JD Vance roasted over misspelled, ridiculous praise of Donald Trump

The internet roasts Vice President J. D. Vance for praising “President Trunp” for wavering on his tariff threats and striking an unimpressive deal with Mexico.

President Donald Trump recently acted on his long-held promise to impose steep tariffs on Mexico and Canada. The tariffs were partially imposed to pressure the countries to tighten their borders. However, tariffs were also the only plan that Trump had for the economy. Even when Americans warned him such measures would raise prices, he continued advocating for tariffs throughout his entire presidential campaign. As soon as he set 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada to go into effect, the countries responded with threats of retaliatory tariffs, and the stock market index, DOW, plunged over 600 points. A trade war was narrowly avoided when Trump and Mexico reached a deal. Trump would hold off on tariffs for a month while Mexico sent 10,000 troops to secure its side of the border.

After his incessant talk of tariffs, Trump abruptly backed down and suddenly claimed the border deal was what he was after the whole time. It seems like he realized the implications of his tariffs and jumped when Mexico offered a way out by proposing a deal they’d already struck with the U.S. in the past. Yet, Trump’s supporters, including Vance, tried to paint the deal as a victory.

J. D. Vance thought he owned liberals with misspelled social media post

Following the border deal with Mexico, Vance took to X to gloat. He claimed that the “far left” was “actively” rooting against America for three days and “argued we’d get nothing out of President Trunp’s [sic] demands that Mexico secure its country.” Vance snarkily concluded, “Well, how do you like them apples?” First of all, it’s unclear who President “Trunp” is. Second, the left was trying to stop “Trunp” from starting a trade war, alienating an ally, and potentially tanking the U.S. economy. Meanwhile, the payoff for causing panic with his extreme tariffs and threats was minimal.

The DOW has begun to recover but is still in red territory, while Trump just backtracked on his only idea for helping the economy. All he has to show for it is the border agreement. However, most will recall that, in 2021, Biden struck the same deal with Mexico without nearly causing a trade war and tanking the U.S. economy. Again, it strongly looks like Mexico won this feud. They avoided the tariffs and offered America the same border security deal they’d offered before. Trump is left with an unimpressive deal and no plans for the economy now that he has backtracked on his tariffs.

X users quickly pointed out how ridiculous it was that Vance was trying to frame the deal as a victory for Trump, especially when he couldn’t even spell the president’s name correctly. Numerous users questioned who Trunp was and whether it was “code for ‘Elon Musk.'” They also criticized Vance for mindlessly gushing, “Thank you, Prasiendt Trunp,” even though Trump had done nothing exceptional. Most saw Vance’s post as a way to pivot away from the tariff/economy issue and pretend that this outcome was always what Trump had in mind and promised.

*President Trump agrees with whatever the last person he talked to told him like he’s done every day while president*



JD Vance: a master of negotiation. I’m sick of winning. Thank you, Prasiendt Trunp https://t.co/C9gQNgrGvY — Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) February 3, 2025

President “Trunp” spent a year telling us tariffs would fix our economy. You’re pivoting. pic.twitter.com/g7ycOw9hXb — Grayson (@grayfontt) February 3, 2025

who is President "Trunp"?

BTW, Biden got the same commitment without tanking the market.

Congrats on alienating all of Canada—the greatest ally the US ever HAD.

next time there are wildfires or any other kind of disaster in the U.S.–don't look to Canada for help — Art Martin (@gartmartin9) February 3, 2025

Everyone: "If you got rid of Trump it would be worse because then you'd get Vance and he's smarter."



Vance: "Uh, I think you mean Trunp." pic.twitter.com/NaDtG83rln — jere?my (@jere7my) February 3, 2025

Well Couch boy. Seeing that Mexico already had 15,000 troops patrolling the border TRUNP’s demand of 10,000 reduced their costs by a third.



How’d ya like them Apples? https://t.co/5nbQzbv8cn — Kevan Young (@KevanYoung2) February 3, 2025

Who the hell is "President Trunp", Couch Boy? pic.twitter.com/4rjeziQlLS — iRTS (@iRhymeTheSongs) February 3, 2025

Given that Vance clearly thought he owned liberals with that post, it’s quite amusing to imagine his reaction when he checked social media to find he got “President Trunp” trending and accidentally gave the president a new nickname that’s sure to stick.

