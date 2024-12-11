‘Truly spectacular for all!’: Trump’s insistence on tariffs will only damage economies

Donald Trump recently reaffirmed his policy stance through an NBC News interview. Just a day after that interview, Trump also expressed that he met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They discussed the contentious tariffs he plans to impose.

At Truth Social, Trump joked about conquering Canada yet again and reinstating Trudeau as governor. In addition to this, he stated, “I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in-depth talks on tariffs and trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!” While the title “governor” has been passed off as a joke by conservative personalities and pro-Trump commentators, the taunt against Prime Minister Trudeau hasn’t been ignored.

Prime Minister Trudeau had been attempting to persuade Trump against the 25% tariffs on Canada. Nevertheless, during an event at the Halifax Chamber of Commerce, the Canadian Prime Minister acknowledged that the Trump tariffs would not just be costly for Canadians but also Americans. He said, “I think people south of the border are beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive.” Trudeau expressed faith that Americans are becoming aware of what Trump’s tariffs would truly mean for them.

Trump trusts the market to sort itself out

Despite Trump’s insistence on tariffs, he also admitted at his Meet the Press interview that he “can’t guarantee the future.” This was in response to the question by interviewer Kristen Welker. She asked if Trump could guarantee that American families wouldn’t pay more for consumer goods.

Instead, Trump asserted that his economy was better than his successor’s, President Joe Biden. He also claimed that his tariffs “will cost Americans nothing.” It seems that Trump intends to use these tariffs as a negotiation tactic to prevent border crossings from Canada and Mexico. Regardless of intentions, these tariffs will be paid for by American consumers.

