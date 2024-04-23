Thandiwe Newton dressed in all black with a sword on her back in "Westworld'.
Category:
TV

Thandiwe Newton Joins ‘Wednesday’ for Season 2

Image of Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea Steiner
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 05:38 pm

Thandiwe Newton is getting a little creepy and kooky for the Addams Family-inspired Netflix series Wednesday. The Westworld actress has joined the cast of season two, which is set to begin production in Ireland later this month.

***SPOILER ALERT: This post spoils the season one finale of Wednesday.***

While Newton’s character wasn’t disclosed, She might be playing a new professor at Nevermore Academy. The events of the season one finale revealed that Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci) a.k.a. Laurel Gates, was behind the Nevermore murders and tried to destroy the school and murder Wednesday (Jenna Ortega). Needless to say, the school is now in need of a new botany teacher/dorm mother.

But I would put my money on Newton playing the school’s new principal. The previous principal, Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie), was murdered by Thornhill in the first season, so naturally someone has to step in to fill the role. Newton has gravitas and sly humor for the role, and I would love to see her take the reins at the academy.

Newton will be joined by fellow new cast member Steve Buscemi, who is also rumored to be playing the new principal. But neither Buscemi nor Newton’s roles have been officially confirmed. The plot details of season 2 have been kept under wraps as well, but will likely involve some over-arching mystery/murders taking place at Nevermore Academy.

Newton is an underrated actress who is equally adept at drama (Westworld) and comedy (Big Mouth). Season two of Wednesday doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but given its shooting schedule, fans can expect the series at the end of 2024 at the earliest, or the beginning of 2025.

(featured image: HBO)

