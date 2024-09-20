Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ season 2 casting news has me curious about Tony Tony Chopper

This week, One Piece fans finally got our live-action Nico Robin and Crocodile castings (Joe Manganiello is joining OPLA!). That means that, now, we’ve seen every major casting from season 2—with one glaring exception. We still don’t know about Tony Tony Chopper.

During Netflix’s Geeked Week event, Netflix provided us with a few brief behind-the-scenes featurettes. Most importantly, however, we got a teasing glimpse of the back of Chopper’s head, and everyone went absolutely wild. That’s our son, and we cannot wait to see him. But my first viewing of the clip was taken out of context, with Iñaki Godoy saying “Oh my god” over the top, and I found myself wondering, “That‘s Chopper’s voice?!” (Friends, it was not.)

Watch the post below until the end!

With all the news and the teases this week, my curiosity over how Netflix’s live-action One Piece will treat my dear boy—how he’ll move, how his face looks, and how he’ll sound—is higher than ever.

Hoping for the best for my son

One Piece’s live-action castings famously don’t miss—unless you want to discuss the complicated feelings over not picking Egyptian actors for Vivi and Cobra. All in all, I have faith that they’ll find the right voice for a character as beloved and important as Chopper. But the wait! Damnit, they’re really making us wait!

In Japanese, Chopper shares his voice actress, Ikue Otani, with Pikachu (and Morgana from Persona 5, if you’d like that extra trivia). In other words, Chopper’s voice is just as adorable as he is. We need cute.

One easy solution would be to recruit Chopper’s English dub actress, Brina Palencia. It looks like they’re going the CG route with Chopper, as opposed to making Chopper a puppet, which is what many were hoping for. That means he’s animated, so you may as well get the person who already plays him while animated. There’s a history of using the anime cast for OPLA already since the anime’s iconic Japanese cast performed the Japanese dub of OPLA.

It’s possible they might also want someone who could be on set to perform actorly feats for the cast to interact with. But Palencia has done TV acting. She even appeared in The Walking Dead. Still, it’s also possible they want to create their own identity, and therefore, have a new actor for Chopper.

Whether OPLA decides to strengthen its ties to the anime by recruiting Chopper’s anime voice actress or casting someone new, I’m eager to see what’s in store for my dear, special little guy.

