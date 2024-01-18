Jenna Ortega Promises “Bigger” Episodes for ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

After the success of the Netflix series Wednesday, fans have been desperate for more of the morose main character, only to be forced to wait. Hopefully, their patience will pay off, as star Jenna Ortega has promised “action-packed” episodes that feel more like movies in scope.

The show, which follows the character of Wednesday from the Addams family, was a sensational hit when it came out at the end of 2022. Given its immediate rise to fame, it was assumed that a second season would be hot on its tail, but because of the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood, almost everything was put on hold, including our favorite goth girl’s story.

Ortega attended the Emmy’s this year with an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nomination for her role as Wednesday Addams. Whilst on the red carpet, Ortega spoke to E! about what fans may be able to expect. “I’ve received some scripts for the second season, and we’re definitely leaning into more horror.” She continued:

“It’s really, really exciting because, all throughout the show, while Wednesday does need a little bit of an arc, she never really changes, and that’s the wonderful thing about her. There’s really, really good one-liners, and I think everything’s bigger. It’s a lot more action-packed. Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice.”

(Netflix)

This bigger scale isn’t surprising, given the astonishing viewing figures the first season produced. Ortega also now has more control over her character and the show in general compared to the first season by taking on an executive producer role, which means she will work more closely with director and executive producer Tim Burton. This will allow her to help shape her character’s journey a little more, especially moving away from aspects of the first season she was less on board with, such as Wednesday’s love life.

This was something that Ortega has made her feelings clear on in the past, saying she felt that it didn’t suit her character, reportedly making changes to the script in the first season, stating: “I grew very, very protective of her.” The love triangle between the not-so-normal Tyler and the psychic Xavier just wasn’t doing much for the story or her character, and it looks as if they may be doing away with it to focus on the horror aspect more closely.

The second season is coming, though, with pre-production underway and production scheduled to start in April, with filming moving from Bulgaria to Ireland. There is no set date for the second season’s release just yet, but we could be looking at the end of 2024 or possibly even the beginning of 2025. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.

(featured image: Netflix)

